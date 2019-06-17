Randstad US to discuss future leadership competencies at SHRM19

In his first session, " Why Employers Need to Think of Artificial Intelligence as an Employee ," Link will explain how the future workplace will consist of three segments: traditional, agile and AI "workers." The latter two are by far the faster-growing — driven by consumer preference, financial pressures, advanced technologies and the ability to pivot at a moment's notice. As a result, HR leaders will need to rethink and redesign their employment models to ensure business sustainability and help management understand the benefit of adopting a truly holistic talent model. This session will take place on June 24, 2019, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. PDT at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC N259-261).

In this session, attendees will learn how to:

understand the cases for AI, robotics, and automation in the workplace

identify functions that can be delegated to agile workers, modeling an ideal employee/function mix

gain buy-in from management on the benefits of adopting an agile workforce model

lay the foundation for an agile workforce model that leverages AI, project-based and full-time employees

Link will also participate in SHRM19 Smart Stage session, " Leading Toward Decompression ," where he will illustrate how managers can help their workforce "decompress" and shift their focus from the "immediate" to begin thinking more strategically about the bigger picture. This session will take place on June 25, 2019, from 10:20 to 10:38 a.m. PDT at the Smart Stage - Connection Zone.

Both of Link's sessions will take place during SHRM19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Human resources, hiring professionals and forward-thinking business leaders are encouraged to attend. Visit the SHRM19 website to register for the conference and expo.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

