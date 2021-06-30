Randstad US Welcomes Dominic Lévesque As President of Tatum

Lévesque to focus on elevating Tatum's solutions in the market

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced Dominic Lévesque has been named as the President of Tatum. Lévesque brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, having most recently served as Group President, Randstad Canada. He will now hold a dual role leading both Tatum in the US and his Canadian team.

"Dominic is an influential leader in the field of human capital management, and he's passionate about driving the growth and development of Randstad's clients," said Traci Fiatte, CEO of Professionals & Commercial Staffing. "His proven track record of results will help position Tatum as a leading solutions provider."

Lévesque's appointment underscores Randstad's commitment to growing the scope of Tatum's solutions. He will execute Randstad's strategic vision to fuel the continued growth and development of the company's clients in an ever-changing landscape.

Since joining Randstad as a staffing consultant in 2006, Lévesque has held several management positions within the company. His extensive team building skills propelled him to group president of Professionals in 2016 where he oversaw the Finance & Accounting, HR and Sales & Marketing specialties. Lévesque is also a sought-after speaker and thought leader, having published a number of papers on the industry trends that are shaping the world of work. He has appeared as a guest speaker, and industry authority, at ORCCA, Canal Argent and ACSESS (The Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services) National Conference.

"As the world of work continues to evolve, the needs of our clients and executive leaders are changing. I look forward to leading Tatum and my Canadian teams as we focus on bringing the full suite of Randstad's client-centric solutions to the marketplace ensuring that people and organizations reach their goals," said Lévesque.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About Tatum

Tatum is a leading professional and interim services firm offering hands-on strategic, financial and technology solutions that measurably improve business performance. Tatum's executive leaders and consultants help companies navigate critical points in the business lifecycle and execute their strategic initiatives. Our deep management and operational expertise, keen strategic consultancy and a focus on follow-through enable our teams to deliver solutions that drive sustainable impact. With a national footprint of offices in key markets, our firm is ready to mobilize locally anywhere in the country. Tatum is an operating company of Randstad US. To learn more about Tatum's executive services and solutions, please visit www.tatum-us.com .

