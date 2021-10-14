Randstad USA and Metro Atlanta Chamber to Host 'CEO STEM Allies' Event to Address Lack of STEM Skilled Candidates in the Workforce

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the demand for STEM talent has increased rapidly over the last 30 years, the number of skilled STEM candidates available in the workforce has not. This lack of new talent has highlighted the need for organizations to improve the diversity of their current STEM talent pools and provide more skilling opportunities tied to upward mobility. As part of their commitment to closing the STEM diversity gap, Randstad USA and Metro Atlanta Chamber will bring together top business leaders for a "CEO STEM Allies" panel discussion.

The event, which will take place on November 10, will include discussions on how organizations can attract diverse candidates to STEM positions, create more inclusive cultures, and provide more skilling opportunities that will lead to advancement in the workplace. Randstad recently deepened its commitment to diversity by joining the OneTen initiative and launched TRANSCEND , a best-in-class skilling program that prepares diverse talent for jobs in in-demand industries, including account management, financial services, non-clinical healthcare and technology.

"As the demand for STEM talent grows, businesses have a vested interest in increasing opportunities for STEM-related on-the-job learning, training and education. This investment in upskilling and reskilling will not only lead to greater representation in the STEM workforce, but also allow businesses to remain competitive and deliver on their goals," said Graig Paglieri, CEO of Randstad Technologies Group and Managing Director of Global Professionals. "We hope this panel discussion will stimulate ongoing conversations about closing the diversity gap and encourage hiring teams to reevaluate their tactics to broaden their talent pools."

"Through the Chamber's commitment to education and workforce development, we have worked with partners like Randstad USA and many others throughout the region to help foster the next generation of STEM leaders," said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. "Metro Atlanta is uniquely situated to close the diversity gap in STEM as well as grow new talent through our leading higher education ecosystem and strong innovation economy."

Panelists for the CEO STEM Allies event will include some of the country's most dynamic and successful corporate leaders, including Nicole Armstrong, CEO, TechBridge; H. Keith Boone, Senior Managing Director, Technology Strategy and Advisory Leader, North America, Accenture; Venessa Harrison, President, AT&T, Georgia; Maurice Jones, CEO, One Ten, and Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO, Metro Atlanta Chamber. The keynote speaker will be Shan Cooper, Executive Director of the Atlanta Committee for Progress (ACP).

The event will also include remarks from Angela Harris, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Randstad U.S. and Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Randstad North America. The panel will be moderated by Graig Paglieri, CEO, Randstad Technologies Group and Managing Director, Global Professionals.

More information about the CEO STEM Allies panel discussion event can be found at https://rlc.randstadusa.com/ceo-stem-allies .

ABOUT RANDSTAD

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

http://www.randstadusa.com

