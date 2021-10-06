Randstad USA Recognized as a 2021 Leading Disability Employer

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad USA has been recognized as a 2021 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal recognizes organizations that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

It is estimated that there are more than one billion people in the world with disabilities. This annual award commends those organizations leading the way in disability hiring and encourages other companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring talent with disabilities, including higher rates of productivity and greater employee engagement across the workforce.

"Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do at Randstad," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO, global businesses and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "We are deeply committed to creating accessible and inclusive spaces for all of our employees."

The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal is awarded based on data provided by companies in response to the NOD Disability Employment Tracker™ , a free and confidential assessment that benchmarks companies' disability inclusion programs.

"We recognize that the best way to attract, retain and grow diverse talent is to create an inclusive and accessible workplace," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "Our Abilities in Motion employee resource group has played an instrumental role in educating the entire organization, in addition to providing a forum to advocate for full and meaningful employment for people with physical, intellectual, cognitive, or developmental disabilities."

Randstad USA has been repeatedly recognized for its diversity efforts, receiving honors such as being named a DiversityInc Top 50 Company , included on Forbes rankings of America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Employers for Women , and received a top score of 100 from the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN on the 2021 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) .

"Randstad USA is comprised of individuals with many different identities, life circumstances and talents, and we encourage them to bring every part of themselves to our company," said Audra Jenkins, chief diversity & inclusion officer at Randstad North America. "I am especially proud of our diverse workforce at this moment, and I understand that our diversity makes us stronger."

For more information about Randstad USA, please visit this link . To learn more about the NOD, visit www.nod.org .

About Randstad USA

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) increases employment opportunities for Americans with disabilities. Our programs and services enable companies to realize the competitive advantages of hiring people with disabilities. Learn more at: www.nod.org .

SOURCE Randstad US

