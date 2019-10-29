Randstad Workmonitor Q3 2019 shows diversity is valued among American workers

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today released U.S. data from the global quarterly Randstad Workmonitor Mobility Index , which includes sentiments from American workers related to the idea of working abroad and about cultural diversity in their current workplaces.

According to the data, the overwhelming majority of Americans are in favor of culturally diverse workplaces, with 81 percent indicating they like working with people from other cultures. More than two-thirds of U.S. employees also feel that it's good their employers hire foreign workers, provided the role can't be filled by candidates from the domestic talent pool.

"Our findings indicate a majority of Americans are open-minded about working alongside immigrant workers, especially if the skills in demand require looking outside of the U.S. workforce. They appear to recognize the importance of U.S. companies staying competitive in a global marketplace and realize that a diverse workforce is a key driver for business sustainability," said Jim Link, chief human resources officer, Randstad US.

Among other findings, the survey showed most Americans are willing to move abroad for the right work reasons, preferably to an English-speaking country.

51 percent of U.S. workers say if their employer asked them to, they'd be willing to relocate abroad in order to keep their job.

64 percent say they would consider emigrating (to leave one's country to live in another) if it would improve the work-life balance between their families and careers.

66 percent are willing to emigrate for a substantially higher salary.

58 percent are willing to emigrate for a more meaningful career.

U.S. workers named the U.K., Canada and Australia as the top three destinations they'd prefer to relocate to if their job required it.

Survey Methodology

The Randstad Workmonitor was launched in the Netherlands in 2003, and covers 34 countries around the world. The study encompasses Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas. The Randstad Workmonitor is published four times a year, making both local and global trends in mobility visible over time. The Workmonitor's Mobility Index, which tracks employee confidence and captures the likelihood of an employee changing jobs within the next six months, provides a comprehensive understanding of sentiments and trends in the job market. Besides mobility, the survey addresses employee satisfaction and personal motivation as well as a rotating set of themed questions. The study is conducted online among employees aged 18-65, working a minimum of 24 hours a week in a paid job (not self-employed). The minimum sample size is 400 interviews per country. The third survey of 2019 was conducted from July 18 through August 5, 2019.

