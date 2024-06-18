Randstad's Latest Survey Sheds Light on LGBTQIA+ Workplace Challenges and the Path to Inclusion

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time where workers are demanding that diversity and inclusion remain at the forefront of corporate values, Randstad USA's newest Workmonitor survey reveals critical insights into the LGBTQIA+ experience within American workplaces. The findings highlight the unrecognized potential, the urgent need for genuine allyship, and a clear call to action for employers nationwide.

LGBTQIA+ workplace preferences and career choices

As businesses strive for high-quality, diverse, and agile workforces, understanding the experiences and expectations of LGBTQIA+ employees is essential. "The insights from this survey equip employers to foster more inclusive workplaces where every individual can thrive," commented Marc-Etienne Julien, Chief Executive, Randstad North America. "It's not just about talent attraction and retention; it's about respecting and valuing the rich diversity of our workforce," continued Julien.

Key Findings:

Enhanced Comfort and Allyship: 54% of LGBTQIA+ workers are open about their identity at work; 60% perceive robust ally support from colleagues.

Persistent Challenges: Despite progress, 51% of respondents report discrimination or prejudice due to their identity, leading 41% to leave jobs where they felt unwelcome.

Corporate Pride Initiatives: 50% commend employer engagement in Pride initiatives, but a similar percentage (51%) find these efforts insufficiently authentic.

Call for Action: A significant 69% see an essential role for employers in ensuring workplace inclusivity, suggesting the implementation of inclusive job ads and comprehensive diversity training.

"The journey towards genuine inclusivity is ongoing," added Floss Aggrey, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Randstad North America. "It's heartening to see the positive strides made so far, but this report clearly outlines the roadmap for how much further we have to go."

Leveraging these insights can provide guidance for employers in developing not only a more diverse workforce but also a more innovative and understanding corporate environment.

The full results of the survey can be found here .

