Randstad's Workmonitor Q3 Pulse Reveals Generational Trends in AI Adoption at the Workplace

Generational Divide in AI Usage: Gen Z (34%) and Millennials (25%) are at the forefront of utilizing AI for work-related tasks, showing weekly engagement. Gen X (42%) and Boomers (56%) report never using AI, indicating significant resistance or slower adoption rates.

Increased AI Skill and Interest Among Younger Workers: Millennials demonstrate a higher proficiency in utilizing AI tools (50%) compared to Gen Z (45%), Gen X (34%), and Boomers (19%). Most Gen Z (53%) and Millennials (52%) believe AI makes their jobs more interesting.

Optimism Towards AI's Role in Workplace Equity: 55% of Millennials and 49% of Gen Z view AI as a potential enhancer of workplace fairness, especially in recruitment.

Concerns and Educational Needs: Concerns exist across all age groups about AI's potential negative impacts on equity, with 46% of Millennials and 45% of Gen Z expressing apprehension. The demand for additional AI training is evident, with Millennials (61%) and Gen Z (53%) expressing the greatest need.



Marc-Etienne Julien, Chief Executive of Randstad North America, comments, "The age of AI in the workplace is upon us, and Randstad's latest findings reveal the exciting potential and challenges this new era brings. However, we must navigate its adoption with care, ensuring all generations not only adapt but also have the training needed to harness the benefits AI brings to their roles."

The data in this report is based on the global Randstad Workmonitor Q3 2024 survey, with 12,429 respondents in 15 markets. The U.S. edition focuses exclusively on the insights and trends specific to the responses of over 800 American workers.

Julien continues, "Our Workmonitor survey underscores a pivotal moment in work culture. As AI continues to shape how we work, understanding its impact across different generations will allow us to create more inclusive and empowering work environments."

