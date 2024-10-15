Randy Hendricks Joins Regent Education's Board of Directors

EdTech Senior Executive Brings Extensive Technology and Client Services Experience to Help Drive Revenue Growth

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that Randy Hendricks will join its Board of Directors. The addition of Hendricks underscores Regent Education's unwavering commitment to excellence and positions the company to remain a leader in the industry.

With more than two decades of experience in the technology industry, Hendricks brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of successfully developing and implementing cloud-based SaaS solutions for higher education institutions, academic medical centers, and non-profit organizations.

As part of Regent Education's Board of Directors, Hendricks will apply his experience to help guide the company's strategic direction and overall company governance. He will also work closely with the executive team to ensure that Regent Education continues to deliver innovative financial aid and fund management solutions that enable colleges and universities to simplify and automate financial aid processes. These processes are delivered across all enrollment models and enable innovative strategic enrollment management solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy Hendricks to the Regent Education Board of Directors," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education. "His decades of experience working with leading higher education institutions will be instrumental as we expand our market presence and drive continued innovation. We will also benefit from Randy's board experiences with several technology companies."

"I am honored to join this esteemed group of higher education industry professionals and work alongside such a dedicated team," said Hendricks. "With college access and affordability top-of-mind for students and their families, I look forward to contributing to Regent Education's continued growth and success."

About Regent Education

Regent Education enables colleges and universities to simplify and automate the management of the most complex financial aid scenarios, maximize institutional scholarship dollars, eliminate enrollment barriers, and exceed enrollment goals. With a sole focus on financial aid, Regent Education delivers a holistic suite of SIS-agnostic, cloud-based solutions designed to meet an institution's scholarship and financial aid needs across all enrollment and educational models. Learn more at www.regenteducation.com.

