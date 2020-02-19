Randy Jackson to host GiGi's Playhouse 14th Annual Gala this Leap Day!

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The red carpet just got a little brighter as GiGi's Playhouse, Inc. announces Randy Jackson as the host of their 14th annual Chicagoland Gala entitled "A Little Something Extra", celebrating the extra day in this leap year and the extra chromosome carried by those with Down syndrome. The event will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 6 pm at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center located at 1551 N. Thoreau Drive N., Schaumburg, Illinois.

Highlights of the evening include:

Randy Jackson , best known for his television role on American Idol and his Grammy-winning record production, will act as Gala emcee.

Exclusive, sneak peek of the much anticipated music video, "He's Different", by country artist John Paul Von Arx, including featured scenes filmed at GiGi's Playhouse Hoffman Estates. The global release is scheduled for World Down Syndrome Day, March 21.

Live performance by NTD Records recording artists 7th Heaven.

Attendance of NFL Players Association "GiGi's Elite 12" - a star-studded team of former NFL Players including Wendell Davis (Chicago Bears), Brent Novoselsky (Minnesota Vikings), Corey Mays and J.R. Niklos (Kansas City Chiefs), Jason Willis (Seattle Seahawks), Darius Fleming (New England Patriots), Shafer Suggs (New York Jets), Jason Williams (Carolina Panthers), Kyle Sebetic (New York Giants), Mike McNeill (St. Louis Rams ), Paul Ernster (Denver Broncos) and Tom Serpento (Executive Director-NFL Players Association Chicago).

Hundreds of silent and live auction opportunities.

Last year, this event raised almost $700,000 supporting the amazing work and continuous growth of GiGi's Playhouse. To register and learn more, visit www.GiGisPlayhouse.org/chicagoland-gala/ . Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

About GiGi's Playhouse: With 48 brick and mortar GiGi's locations across the United States and Mexico and 200 inquiries to start new locations all over the world, GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers. Every day, GiGi's provides free, life-changing therapeutic, educational and career training programs to 30,000+ individuals of all ages.

