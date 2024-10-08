RANDY OWEN TO BE HONORED WITH BMI ICON AWARD AT THE 72nd ANNUAL BMI COUNTRY AWARDS ON NOV. 19TH

Country Songwriter of the Year, Country Song of the Year and Country Publisher of the Year to be Revealed During Celebration of the Year's 50 Most-Performed Country Songs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI will celebrate the legendary career of Alabama frontman Randy Owen by naming him a BMI Icon during the 72nd annual BMI Country Awards. Owen will be recognized for his prolific songwriting and significant contributions to Country music. The invitation-only event will be held at BMI's Nashville office on Nov. 19th and will be hosted by BMI's President and CEO, Mike O'Neill alongside BMI's Nashville VP of Creative, Clay Bradley.

Throughout the evening, BMI will also reveal the Country Songwriter of the Year, Country Song of the Year and Country Publisher of the Year, while celebrating the top songwriters and music publishers behind this past year's 50 most-performed songs in Country music.

"Randy Owen's impact on Country music is immeasurable and his songwriting has left an undeniable mark on the genre," Bradley said. "His talents have solidified Alabama as one of the most successful Country bands of all time and his memorable melodies and relatable lyrics continue to influence countless artists that follow in his footsteps. We are honored to present him with this year's BMI Icon Award."

Since his 1974 affiliation with BMI, Owen has received more than 25 BMI Million-Air awards, earned the 2000 BMI President's Award and received the BMI Country Song of the Year accolade in 1989 for "Fallin' Again." Owen has been a cornerstone in Country music for over five decades and remains an influential figure with 43 No. One singles and 80 million records sold. The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee has helped cement Alabama's legendary status by co-writing at least half of the band's signature chart toppers including their first No. One, "Tennessee River" and countless others such as "Mountain Music," "Song of the South," "Can't Keep a Good Man Down," "Feels So Right," and "Close Enough to Perfect." Throughout Alabama's renowned career, they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musician's Hall of Fame, and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. They have collected 20 American Music Awards, 12 ACM Awards, two GRAMMY Awards and were named CMA's Entertainer of the Year three years in a row. Owen's impact extends beyond his work with Alabama as other artist have also recorded his songs, further demonstrating the appeal and quality of his craft.

The BMI Icon Award is given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their unique and indelible influence on music makers over many generations. In receiving this award, Owen's joins an impressive list of Country legends including Matraca Berg, Toby Keith, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Dean Dillon, and Hank Williams, Jr., as well as multi-genre creative/songwriting royalty Stevie Nicks, Little Richard, Carole King, Patti LaBelle, Brian Wilson, James Brown, Janet Jackson, Bo Diddley, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Peter Gabriel, Al Green, Van Morrison, Sting, Bryan Ferry, Carlos Santana, Los Lobos, and more.

Alabama, country music's first band, is known for hit songs including "Mountain Music," "Roll On," "Dixieland Delight" and "If You're Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)." From humble beginnings to international stars, Alabama went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 No. One hits, becoming the most successful band in the history of country music. In November 2022, Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook passed following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. With his prior encouragement and wishes, Alabama continues touring on a limited basis, keeping the iconic music they created alive for the current and future generation of fans. Most recently, Alabama was honored by CMT with the nationally televised CMT GIANTS: ALABAMA. The two-hour special featured Blake Shelton ft. Steve Wariner, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan, Riley Green, and Sam Hunt performing some of the band's most legendary hits. For more information visit www.thealabamaband.com.

