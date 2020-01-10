Randy Rorick Joins Colonial Savings, F.A. as Vice President of Retail Production

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Rorick has joined Colonial Savings, F.A., as Vice President of Retail Production at Colonial's corporate headquarters, located in Fort Worth, Texas. Rorick will oversee Colonial's team of more than 60 retail loan officers and other support staff at Colonial's current branches located in Colorado and Texas as well as Colonial's national relocation division. Rorick will supervise the recruitment of new loan officers, provide leadership for strategic sales and market planning and oversee staff training and development initiatives.

Rorick brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He most recently served as Area Manager with Prime Lending, where he oversaw multiple branches and a team of more than 35 loan officers in North Texas. Rorick is a graduate of Oklahoma State University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Business Marketing in 1988.

"We are very excited to welcome Randy as Colonial's new Vice President of Retail Production," said David Motley, Colonial President. "Randy has a proven track record of success leading retail sales teams and helping them reach their full sales potential. With Colonial looking to add approximately 20 new retail loan officers in 2020, we feel that Randy's history of achievements is a perfect fit to lead our growth initiative and beyond."

About Colonial

Founded in 1952 as Fort Worth Mortgage Corporation, today Colonial is a national, multi-service financial institution headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial is one of the largest servicers of residential mortgage loans in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $24 Billion. Colonial operates three mortgage origination divisions, Colonial National Mortgage, a leading retail mortgage lender; CU Members Mortgage, which provides mortgage services credit unions nationwide; and Community Bankers Mortgage, which provides mortgage origination and servicing to community banks as well as a network of eight consumer/commercial banks located throughout North Central Texas. It is also affiliated with Colonial Life Insurance Company of Texas, DuBose & Associates Insurance and Colonial Lloyds. The privately held company provides a full array of personal and business financial products and originates approximately $1.5 billion in FHA, VA, Jumbo, conventional, condo and innovative single close construction loans annually. For additional information, please visit GoColonial.com.

SOURCE Colonial Savings, F.A.

Related Links

http://www.gocolonial.com

