Randy Ross Tennis Center Uses Marketing 360® to Save Time, Money, and a Ton of Manual Work

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Ross Tennis Center opened their doors in October 2020 in Centennial, Colorado. Though COVID-19 was still raging on, the center had been in the works for years, and they decided to press on. Six months later, Randy Ross Tennis Center is thriving and using Marketing 360® to automate their memberships and marketing efforts.

"When we opened our new location in October, we switched to a membership based model. Now, almost six months in, we needed to make a change to our membership structure that required each member to make a new selection. With 518 members across 271 memberships, this was going to be a daunting task, until I decided to automate the process through Marketing 360," said Becky Ross, VP of Marketing.

Ross uploaded all of their members to the CRM app and included fields for their current membership information and fields for the changes that needed to be selected. Then, she created a form with the new membership module selections and then put the form on a new landing page that she created on their website ( https://www.randyrosstennis.com/ ) that was built using Websites 360®. From there, she sent an email using the Nurture app to the membership list — only for those that needed to make the update. Once the member clicked through from the email to the landing page, they could then self-select their new membership module. This saved the team at Randy Ross Tennis Center hours upon hours of work and made it super easy for their members to make the change.

"When you dream of starting a new business, you focus on the services you want to provide, the experience you want to create, and how you want to make a difference for your customers. You don't dream about spreadsheets and emails. It's nice to have a system we can use to make these things easier, so I can focus on tennis," said Randy Ross, founder and owner of Randy Ross Tennis Center.

Through many tools and integrated apps, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360

Related Links

https://www.marketing360.com/

