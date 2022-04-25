Randy Taran is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PORTOLA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Taran is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Business Professional for her excellence as a Mental Health Wellness Advocate and in acknowledgment of her work with Project Happiness.

A best-selling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and CEO of Project Happiness, Ms. Randy Taran's journey to finding the keys to happiness began when her teenage daughter began suffering from depression. She remembers the day her daughter sat across from her at the kitchen table and said, "I want to be happy, but I don't know how."

As she sought to secure resources to help her daughter, Ms. Taran quickly saw a need to cultivate hope and bring encouragement to others like her. The result was founding Project Happiness, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people build resilience and develop coping skills to better care for their mental well-being.

Drawing from positive psychology, neuroscience, and mindfulness research, Ms. Taran is devoted to creating emotional resilience-building programs and educational tools for people of all ages. Many of the programs she has spearheaded are currently being used across 50 states and over 120 countries. With 2.5 million social media followers, she strives to provide strategies for well-being, mental fitness, and kindness in challenging times. Her award-winning Project Happiness documentary, which is centered on the nature of happiness, features film director George Lucas, actor Richard Gere, neuroscientist Richard Davidson, and spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

Globally recognized as a best-selling author, Ms. Taran published "Emotional Advantage: Embracing All Your Feelings To Create a Life You Love" in 2019. She also co-wrote "Project Happiness Handbook" in 2009. Ms. Taran has additionally written articles for the websites Edutopia, Ashoka, NBC Parent Toolkit, and Huffington Post. In addition to her writing, she is further highly sought as an expert speaker on happiness habits, preventative wellness, and emotional resilience.

In pursuit of her higher education, Ms. Taran earned a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She continued her education by obtaining a Masters of Business Administration in Marketing and International Business from New York University Stern School of Business. A certified High-Performance Coach, Ms. Taran additionally maintains an active affiliation with The Greater Good Science Association.

