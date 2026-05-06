Randy's Donuts Expands Las Vegas Footprint with New Opening at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa

Iconic Los Angeles brand to bring its world-famous donuts to Summerlin as part of the property's culinary refresh

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy's Donuts, the world-famous Los Angeles-based donut shop known for its iconic giant rooftop donut and handmade classics, announced a new location will open at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa on Friday, May 8th. The new shop will be located in the resort's food court, alongside a variety of dining options.

Randy's Donuts New Location at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa

A true Los Angeles icon since 1952, Randy's Donuts has built a global reputation for its handmade donuts. The brand's flagship Inglewood location has become a pop culture landmark, featured in countless films, television shows, and music videos. For more than 70 years, Randy's has been consistently recognized as one of the top donut shops in the world.

The Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa location will offer more than 50 varieties of Randy's signature donuts, including fan favorites like the classic Glazed Raised and Chocolate Raised, and specialty donuts like Apple Fritters and Butter Crumb Raised, alongside a selection of drinks ranging from classic coffees to frozen & iced refreshers.

"This opening is another step as we continue to grow in Las Vegas and bring Randy's to more neighborhoods," said Mark Kelegian, CEO of Randy's Donuts. "Red Rock is a great fit for us, and we're excited to be part of the property and serve the Summerlin community. Randy's has always been rooted in Los Angeles, and for a lot of people it's something they already know or have seen. Now we get to be part of their everyday routine here. It's about doing what we've always done and being a place people can stop by anytime."

To celebrate the opening on May 8th, Randy's will be offering customers a complimentary raised glazed donut from 6am – 12pm.

Randy's Donuts at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa is open daily. For more information and hours, visit randysdonuts.com or follow the brand on Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok at @randysdonuts.

About Randy's Donuts

Randy's Donuts is a California original. It is one of the most recognized donut shops in the world and one of the most iconic landmarks in Los Angeles. Known for its giant rooftop donut, the landmark draws visitors eager to snap a photo and be part of a classic local experience. Instantly recognizable from appearances in movies, music videos, and television, Randy's has spent more than 70 years building its reputation on handmade donuts, simple recipes, and doing things the right way. Whether it's a first visit or part of a daily routine, it's the donuts that keep people coming back. Connect with Randy's Donuts on Facebook and Twitter at @randysdonuts, and on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok at @RandysDonuts. Learn more at randysdonuts.com.

About Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa

A recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is one of Las Vegas' premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features nearly 800 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, poker room, race and sports book and two new high limit rooms. The property's restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille's BBQ, Yard House, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, Osteria Fiorella, Lucky Penny and several casual dining options. Red Rock recently underwent a property-wide transformation and debuted Lotus of Siam, Naxos Taverna, Red Rock Oyster Bar, Rouge Room and Cabanas. Hearthstone Kitchen and Cellar recently returned to Red Rock while Randy's Donuts, Good Pie and With Love, Always will debut at the food court in spring 2026. Other amenities include one-of-a-kind luxury suites, stunning meeting and event spaces and Kid's Quest, a supervised childcare facility. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, visit www.redrockresort.com or follow on socials (including TikTok) at @RedRockCasino.

SOURCE Randy's Donuts