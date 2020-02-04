RANE Acquires Geopolitical Intelligence Platform Stratfor

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) today announced it has acquired Stratfor, a leading geopolitical intelligence platform based in Austin, Texas. The combination will enable RANE to deliver an expanded suite of services for risk professionals and corporations looking to better understand, manage, and mitigate geopolitical threats from around the world. In connection with the transaction, Dallas-based private equity firm Teakwood Capital has made an investment in RANE.

For more than 20 years, Stratfor has provided geopolitical analysis and forecasting of global trends to businesses, governments, and individuals across an array of industries. Stratfor's geopolitical analysts unearth emerging trends to interpret the significance of global events and produce objective analysis and forecasts that help clients more confidently navigate their way through an increasingly complex international environment.

Today's announcement supports RANE's commitment to invest in risk intelligence products and services that improve situational awareness of emerging threats, provide more efficient access to risk information and expertise, and drive better risk management outcomes. The acquisition also complements the recent release of RANE's proprietary Global Risk Index and Dashboard, a platform-based tool used to evaluate the drivers of country level risk.

"Now, more than ever, risk professionals require informed insights to successfully navigate an ever-changing and complicated global environment," said David Lawrence, the Founder of RANE. "The acquisition of Stratfor reinforces RANE's focus on delivering trusted information and analytical tools to proactively manage and mitigate risk."

Stratfor's geopolitical content and analysis will soon be available through RANE's platform, where RANE members have access to a comprehensive suite of tools and services, including smart curation of risk-relevant news and market information, actionable intelligence drawn from the collective wisdom of the RANE community, and a global marketplace of pre-screened risk experts and service providers.

"RANE and Stratfor share a common mission of providing independent and unbiased intelligence to risk professionals," said Chip Harmon, President of Stratfor. "This combination will provide the tools, insights, and expertise that power more effective decision-making for the individuals and companies they serve."

For more information about RANE and Stratfor, visit https://go.ranenetwork.com/stratfor/rane.

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk intelligence company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to a global marketplace of credentialed risk experts and service providers, proprietary community-driven risk intelligence, and a range of support services and risk management programs. Sign up for free at www.ranenetwork.com.

About Stratfor

As the world's leading geopolitical intelligence platform, Stratfor brings valuable context to global events, empowering businesses, governments and individuals to more confidently navigate their way through an increasingly complex international environment. By leveraging a deep understanding of history, politics, and geography in conjunction with our unique methodology, Stratfor delivers informed perspectives on today's events and develops a more accurate view of the future. Information about individual, team and enterprise membership is available at www.stratfor.com.

