Ranfac Corp. Acquires Full Ownership Interest in Cervos Medical, LLC.

News provided by

Ranfac

02 Oct, 2023, 12:27 ET

AVON, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranfac Corp., an established medical device manufacturer of Class I and II single-use medical devices is announcing the complete acquisition and ownership of Cervos Medical, LLC.

Continue Reading
Cervos Medical, LLC Logo
Cervos Medical, LLC Logo

Cervos Medical, originally established as a joint venture between Ranfac Corp. and EndoCellutions Inc. in 2021, is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies for the harvesting and processing of autologous tissues, including patented technologies for Bone Marrow Aspiration, Platelet Rich Plasma, and Adipose Tissue Processing among other complimentary tools and devices.

Harlan Adler, President of Ranfac Corp., expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, which marks the company's first acquisition in its 135 year history.  "We are in the infancy of utilizing patients' own tissues to advance natural healing.  Ranfac, with the addition of Cervos Medical, looks forward to working alongside our community of physicians, commercial partners and all other stakeholders to lead innovation for and accelerate the adoption of these important technologies for years to come."

Operating as a fully owned subsidiary of Ranfac Corp, Cervos Medical will build upon their solid foundation in the orthobiologic industry with expanded access to Ranfac Corp resources, expertise, network, and ability to scale operations to meet emerging opportunity and demand.  Andrew McGillicuddy, who previously served as CEO of Endocelltuions, Inc., will join Ranfac Corp to continue heading innovation efforts as a key leader of Cervos Medical.

For additional information regarding Ranfac Corp and its comprehensive range of medical devices, please visit www.ranfac.com. To explore Cervos Medical's groundbreaking work in cell-based therapies, visit their website at www.cervos.com.

About Ranfac Corp:

Ranfac Corp., an ISO 13485:2016 medical device company founded in 1888, offers a highly automated and scalable platform dedicated to the manufacturing of Class I and II medical devices.  Working with medical device companies of all sizes, Ranfac Corp offers comprehensive capabilities throughout every production stage within their Avon, Massachusetts facility and offers a range of Ranfac labeled devices across multiples therapeutic categories.

About Cervos Medical, LLC:

Cervos Medical, LLC., founded in early 2021, is a procedure driven medical device company focused on innovative solutions to improve natural recovery. Their best-in-class autologous orthobiologic products mimic and promote vasculogenesis, the body's natural reparative mechanism.  They develop minimally invasive, highly efficient, and cost-effective solutions across a range of specialties.

SOURCE Ranfac

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.