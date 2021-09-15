Rangam Congratulates Disability:IN Wisconsin for Winning the 2021 Affiliate of the Year Award

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disability:IN Wisconsin is the 2021 recipient of the Affiliate of the Year Award, an annual recognition to honor a Disability:IN affiliate that exemplifies excellence in advancing the vision, mission, and spirit of Disability:IN.

Workforce solutions firm Rangam, a Disability:IN-certified DOBE®, congratulated the Wisconsin team for their outstanding work in raising disability awareness and bringing valuable resources to help promote inclusive hiring in the region.

"I am super excited to see Disability:IN Wisconsin grow into what it is today," said Tracey Andrus, Rangam Executive Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships and a Member-at-Large on Disability:IN Wisconsin's Board of Directors. "I have had the privilege to work with each member and this recognition couldn't have come to a more deserving group of people who love what they do and do what they love—every day."

"Under the leadership of Executive Director Judy Quigley, Chair Derek Smith, and Vice Chair Tracy Glorioso, the Wisconsin team is passionate about helping people with disabilities find meaningful and rewarding career pathways. Since the inception of the affiliate in 2018, the team has demonstrated an excellent understanding of the unique skills and abilities individuals with disabilities bring to the workplace," Tracey added.

In the 2019 Ability Summit hosted by Disability:IN Wisconsin, Tracey moderated a keynote session titled Autism in the Workplace: Key Elements of Success.

The Wisconsin chapter of Disability:IN is represented by senior corporate executives from Old National Bank, ManpowerGroup, Northwestern Mutual, Wallo Brands, Associated Bank, American Family Insurance, and Rockwell Automation, among other organizations including Rangam.

"We congratulate Disability:IN Wisconsin on their success and wish them the very best for all their current and future endeavors," said Hetal Parikh, Rangam President and Co-founder, and Nish Parikh, CEO and Co-founder, in a joint statement. "The DOBE® certification from Disability:IN means so much to Rangam and SourceAbled. More and more companies are looking to work with DOBE®s on a priority basis, which gives us an opportunity to expand our business and make a wider contribution to improving DE&I in the workplace. As a DOBE®, we are able to give back to the disability and autism community in ways that would not have otherwise been possible. We are truly thankful to Disability:IN for giving Rangam a platform to showcase the work that we do to put underrepresented talent to work."

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to promote "Employment for Everyone," including people with disabilities, autism, and neurodivergence as well as veterans. The organization delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories. To learn more, visit https://www.rangam.com/

About SourceAbled

SourceAbled uses a consultative approach of best practices, effective training, and an end-to-end, tech-enabled hiring platform to attract, hire, onboard, support, and retain neurodivergent talent. SourceAbled is a trusted guide through the design, implementation, and sustainability of DE&I in the workplace. It creates an environment in which people with disabilities are well supported, and all employees are valued and feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work. To learn more, visit https://sourceabled.com

About Disability:IN Wisconsin

Disability:IN Wisconsin is the state's only business-to-business association that promotes disability inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and supply chain. Disability:IN Wisconsin is currently governed by a Board of Advisors, comprised of local leaders from Disability:IN Wisconsin member businesses who have a passion for helping people with disabilities enter and succeed in the workforce.

