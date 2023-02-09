Rangam Elevates Larry Worth and Lee Corless to Executive Vice President Roles

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rangam is proud to announce the promotion of Larry Worth to Executive Vice President of Global Solutions and Lee Corless to Executive Vice President of Global Expansion, People, & Culture.

Rangam

Larry Worth will be instrumental in developing solutions strategies with Rangam's clients with the opportunity to grow and improve their current diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies. "Larry has been a valuable member of the Rangam team and has shown exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and a commitment to excellence in his role as the head of Global Solutions," stated Rangam's Chief Executive Officer, Nish Parikh. "I look forward to creating and supporting relationships with new clients and partners through continued development of Rangam's solutions offerings," expressed Worth.

In his new role, Lee Corless will play a crucial part in shaping the company's direction and working closely with senior leadership to drive growth and deliver exceptional results for customers, candidates, and communities Rangam serves. "Lee has been a driving force behind Rangam's expansion into the EMEA region," said Rangam President and Head of Sales, Hetal Parikh. "Lee's quality of leadership, understanding of the client perspective, and his optics into the larger view of our business is paramount to our global success."

"This is a great opportunity, and I am truly honored to not only help Rangam grow at the global scale, but also deliver the best possible solutions created to help drive our mission of Accelerating Meaningful Employment for Everyone," Corless remarked.

Rangam is committed to its mission, vision, and values. With Larry Worth and Lee Corless at the forefront, Rangam is confident they will drive success and expansion through technology and innovation. "We are proud to have Larry and Lee as leaders within Rangam, guiding us into the future with a focus on revenue growth and the positioning of the organization through their expertise and dedication," said Rangam Chief Operating Officer, James Mahoney.

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to "Accelerate Meaningful Employment for Everyone," including autistic and neurodivergent talent, people with disabilities, service veterans, women in STEM, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other diverse groups. The organisation delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories.

