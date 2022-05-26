Rangam Expands Operations in Ireland

SOMERSET, N.J. and CORK, Ireland, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce solutions firm Rangam opens a new office in Cork, Ireland as part of its continued EMEA expansion strategy to meet the growing global demand for effective and accelerated innovation in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

Rangam appointed Lee Corless in the UK in January this year to bring the organisation's DE&I expertise to EMEA and APAC. As Senior VP of Sales & Partnerships, Lee has since been involved in meeting autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled candidates to understand their pain points and career aspirations. He and his team have also been attending various job fairs and other events across the UK and Ireland to build partnerships with employers and service providers.

"Following the success of our launch in the UK, I am delighted to see the expansion of the SourceAbled programme into Ireland. 85% of autistic people in Ireland are unemployed or underemployed and disability employment in Ireland is one of the lowest in the EU at 26%. I am looking forward to working with businesses and job seekers to change this statistic for the better, and I'm excited to welcome Ireland into the fold as part of our mission to bring inclusive and accessible employment to the EMEA region," said Emma Kearns, Solutions Manager, Rangam EMEA.

"The feedback that we have received from the DE&I ecosystem in EMEA since January has been phenomenal," Rangam President and Co-founder Hetal Parikh elaborates. "We have signed up over 40 candidates, talked to 48 service providers, onboarded two employers, advertised 10 roles, attended eight events, and hosted two webinars — all while learning and developing new skills, knowledge, and a resource base for our community. With the opening of a new office in Ireland, we hope to not only sustain this great momentum but also build on a promising start to further innovate and scale our SourceAbled programme beyond North America."

Rangam Ireland Address:

Rangam Consultants Ltd.

Units 1201/1202 (Bldg 1000)

City Gate, Mahon

Cork, Ireland

Website: https://sourceabled.ie/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 2381 680370

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to "Accelerate Meaningful Employment for Everyone", including autistic and neurodivergent talent, people with disabilities, service veterans, women in STEM, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other diverse groups. The organisation delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specialises in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories. To learn more, visit: https://www.rangam.com/

SOURCE Rangam