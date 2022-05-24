SOMERSET, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse staffing firm Rangam makes the annual SIA list of DE&I Influencers in North America for the second consecutive year. Hetal Parikh, Rangam President & Co-founder, and Nish Parikh, Rangam CEO & Co-founder, have been recognized as honorees for the 2022 class comprising 47 business leaders from the workforce solutions ecosystem.

Rangam Features on SIA’s 2022 DE&I Influencers List

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognizes professionals who demonstrate a lifelong commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace through advocacy, partnerships, innovative program developments, and content creation every year. The honorees work with various diverse communities, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women, working mothers, military veterans and spouses, neurodiverse, disabled, and the formerly incarcerated.

"It is a great honor for Rangam," Hetal and Nish Parikh said in a joint statement. "We thank SIA for recognizing the work we have been doing to make DE&I a long-term business priority for companies of all types and sizes. During our journey, we have seen that all it takes is empathy to change processes, mindsets, and organizational cultures regarding DE&I. Our philosophy of Empathy Drives Innovation shapes our approach to bridging the opportunity gap for diverse job seekers, including autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled individuals."

"The 2022 DE&I Influencers continue to do groundbreaking work to reduce the social isolation or lack of belonging that so many minorities — historically excluded and other communities — experience in a variety of ways. Additionally, they are educating the industry on how employers need to rethink their relationships with their workers," Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, media products at SIA, said in SIA's official press release. "We are pleased to feature this august group and give our kudos to them for remaining focused on finding solutions to the DE&I challenges that grip our ecosystem."

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to "Accelerate Meaningful Employment for Everyone", including autistic and neurodivergent talent, people with disabilities, service veterans, women in STEM, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other diverse groups. The organization delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories. To learn more, visit: https://www.rangam.com/

Media contact:

Jerry Grider

[email protected]

+1 908-416-0834

SOURCE Rangam