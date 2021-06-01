Rangam is a Proud Sponsor of Inaugural DE&I Influencers List

SOMERSET, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rangam is proud to announce its sponsorship of SIA's inaugural DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Influencers list recognizing 50 individuals from across the workforce solutions ecosystem who stand out in their actions and commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations and communities. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, and plays a central role in informing, connecting and elevating the ecosystem.

The DE&I Influencers list honors professionals, executives and leaders from the US and Canada whose hard work is moving the workforce solutions ecosystem in the right direction and driving the needed change. With a growing crescendo around the need for workplaces to be more equitable and inclusive, conversations around diversity, belonging, fair treatment of workers, equal pay, hiring bias, discrimination, racism and more must be given top priority, especially by individuals and organizations on the frontiers of talent.

"It is an honor to feature alongside some of the most committed DE&I leaders and organizations," said Hetal Parikh, Rangam Co-Founder & President. "We would like to thank the Staffing Industry Analysts for recognizing the work that Rangam has been doing for over a decade to not only bring neurodivergent individuals into the workplace, but also provide strategic DE&I consulting support to businesses looking to ramp up their inclusive hiring efforts utilizing the latest HR tech."

"All the existing neurodiversity and disability hiring initiatives are great, but are they enough? How do we as employers build more scalable and more sustainable programs that are also evidence-based? How do we incorporate research and development through partnerships with the academia, the disability community, and the staffing industry? DE&I is not just about placement and billing. It is about building an empathetic community in the workplace that nurtures an equitable environment for neurodivergent talent to thrive and for companies to grow," said Nish Parikh, Rangam Co-Founder & CEO.

"Every day, the news delivers heartbreaking stories of inequalities, prejudices and violence in our society. The inaugural DE&I Influencers list is one step that SIA is taking to increase visibility around belonging, and around avenues for more inclusive work environments," says Subadhra Sriram, Editor and Publisher, Media Products at SIA. "We are proud to draw attention to those professionals who are making strides in relation to diversity, equity and inclusion. These influencers are effecting change on a daily basis while carving a path for the workforce solutions ecosystem to follow."

The DE&I Influencers website debuted last week, featuring the individual influencers and sharing their roles and involvement. Those named to the list are being honored during a private upcoming event and also appear in the May/June 2021 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine. The 2021 DE&I Influencers list is sponsored by companies dedicated to forwarding DE&I.

About Rangam

Established in 1995, Rangam is a high-performing diverse supplier of enterprise-wide stafﬁng services in IT, Clinical, Scientific, Healthcare, Engineering, Government, Finance, and Administrative sectors. Rangam is a certified WMBE that has consistently grown year over year while establishing a history of providing exceptional service to clients. We pride ourselves on developing a culture of inclusion and collaboration through innovation in special education, disability hiring, and reemployment of veterans. Visit https://www.rangam.com/ for more information.

