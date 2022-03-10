Rangam Joins John's Crazy Socks and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism to Give $8,500 in Scholarships to Autistic Students

SOMERSET, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Autism Awareness Month in April, Rangam announces that it will partner with NY-based John's Crazy Socks and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism to support the annual Autism Can Do Scholarship program that rewards creativity in designing.

"We love what John's Crazy Socks is doing to showcase the strengths and creativity of people with autism," Rangam CEO and Co-founder Nish Parikh said. "Their empowering mission aligns well with Rangam's core values around diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) in the workplace. The Autism Can Do Scholarship program is a step in the right direction to promote sustainable employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for diverse talent. Rangam is honored to be able to support this great initiative," Nish added.

John's Crazy Socks and the Flutie Foundation pledge to give away $5,000 to a student with autism who will create a unique and appealing sock design as part of the 2022 program. Rangam will offer additional cash rewards of $2,500 and $1,000 to the first and second runners-up as co-sponsor of the program.

John Cronin, co-founder with his father Mark of John's Crazy Socks said, "Every day, we strive to show what people with differing abilities can accomplish. Many of our colleagues have autism and we created this scholarship to support people with autism."

The 2022 Autism Can Do Sponsorship program is now open and is accepting applications through March 25, 2022.

Program goals are to support autistic students pursuing higher education and spread happiness through fun and out-of-the-box sock designs that celebrate the creative potential of people with autism while also creating designs capable of resonating with sock lovers worldwide.

John's Crazy Socks will produce the winning socks and sell them in their online store, the world's largest sock store. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will fund next year's program. The John's Crazy Socks team will also send personalized packages that include socks to each of the three winners.

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to promote "Employment for Everyone," including people with disabilities, autism, and neurodivergence, in addition to service veterans. The organization delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories.

Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism

The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism has a mission to help people and families affected by autism live life to the fullest. The Foundation wants to create a world where people with autism lead productive lives where they are included, respected, and actively engaged in their communities.

Flutie Foundation programs and activities improve the quality of everyday life for people and families affected by autism along seven key dimensions that are critical to living each day fully. They aim to provide a path for education and/or employment during the day; opportunities for physical and social activity outside of work/school; and the tools to be safe, supported, and informed at all times.

To learn more about the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism please visit their website www.flutiefoundation.org.

About John's Crazy Socks

John's Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his "crazy socks." He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading Happiness™. They do this by offering socks people can love that allows an expression of one's true self. More than half their employees have a differing ability, their Giving Back program has raised over $475,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, they are Spreading Happiness™.

For more information about John's Crazy Socks, visit our webpage , Facebook page , Instagram account or YouTube channel . You can also contact us at 631-760-5625 or via email at [email protected].

