Rangam Makes the List of Finalists for the 2021 HRO Today Association Awards

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent acquisition company Rangam has been selected by HRO Today as one of the North America finalists for the 2021 Association Awards in the Innovation in HR Technology category. Rangam will be competing with 20 other companies within the category in the final stretch of the awards program.

Rangam

Rangam and other finalists will be recognized on Wednesday, November 17 in the 2021 HRO Today Association Conference, a virtual micro-event that will explore how to rethink HR practices to achieve the new operational excellence required to meet the next wave of change facing the industry.

"Much of the discussion surrounding invisible disabilities in the workplace has taken place within the last decade or so. On the contrary, the HR function has existed for as long as one can remember. Rangam wants to introduce a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) chapter to the existing HR playbook, so it becomes well-equipped to assist people with invisible disabilities such as autism and neurodivergence in successfully navigating their career pathways," said Nish Parikh, Rangam CEO & Co-founder. "It's important to make the human resources function more inclusive and more innovative than what it is now, to better manage the process changes that are necessary for raising awareness, conducting regular training, improving communication efficiency, and disseminating dynamic information across teams."

"When we talk about DE&I, cost is one challenge that always seems to push back on any progress planned or achieved," said Hetal Parikh, Rangam President & Co-founder. "A critical component of our work involves putting together a cost-effective DE&I strategy for corporations looking to ramp up their autism and neurodiversity hiring efforts. We use the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to make the process of DE&I hiring simple and affordable for employers."

Rangam is in process of building a DE&I talent marketplace model comprising job seekers with disabilities, autism, and neurodivergence along with employers, service providers, researchers and academia, non-profits, inclusion advocates, and disability thought leaders. "Our goal is to create a connected community at work through this talent marketplace and HR will play a key role in bringing everyone together within this model to optimize operational excellence," Nish added.

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission of "Employment for Everyone," inclusive of people with disabilities, autism, and neurodivergence as well as veterans. The organization delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories. To learn more, visit https://www.rangam.com/.

Contact:

Jerry Grider

908-416-0834

[email protected]

SOURCE Rangam

Related Links

https://www.rangam.com/

