Rangam Sponsors John's Crazy Socks Autism Can Do Scholarship for 2023

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rangam is one of the sponsors of the 2023 John's Crazy Socks Autism Can Do Scholarship, which recognizes and rewards autistic individuals for their creativity in designing.

John's Crazy Socks, a New York-based father-son venture with a mission of Spreading Happiness™, recently announced the launch of its 5th annual Autism Can Do Scholarship program, inviting autistic students to submit their unique, colorful, and fun sock designs that demonstrate creativity and originality. Applications are being accepted until March 15th, 2023.

Rangam

The winner will receive a grant of $5,000 to pay for college or a technical school, while the first and second runners-up will receive $2,500 and $1,000 each. Rangam is sponsoring the scholarships for the first and second runners-up again this year. Last year Thomas John Albero of New York won the $5,000 grant, while Jacob Eric Brinton of Utah and David James Etherage of Washington were the first and second place winners.

"The continuing partnership with John's Crazy Socks means a lot to Rangam," said Nish Parikh, Rangam CEO and Co-founder. "There is a lot to learn from the entrepreneurial zeal shown by both John and Mark. I would encourage everyone to check out their offbeat collection of socks. Each pair has its own personality that celebrates the freewheeling spirit of autism."

Each year, John's Crazy Socks donates 5% of its proceeds to the Special Olympics. "We love what we do, and our customers love what we do. The support and love that we receive encourage us to keep going and keep sprinkling happiness around. We want to show that autism does not pose a barrier to achieving one's dreams," said John Lee Cronin and Mark Cronin, co-founders of John's Crazy Socks.

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to "Accelerate Meaningful Employment for Everyone," including autistic and neurodivergent talent, people with disabilities, service veterans, women in STEM, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other diverse groups. The organization delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories.

For more information about Rangam, please visit https://rangam.com/.

About John's Crazy Socks

John's Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his "crazy socks." He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading Happiness™. They do this by offering socks people can love that allows an expression of one's true self. More than half their employees have a differing ability, their Giving Back program has raised over $475,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, they are Spreading Happiness™.

For more information about John's Crazy Socks, please visit https://johnscrazysocks.com/.

Contact:

Jerry Grider

908-416-0834

[email protected]

SOURCE Rangam