Rangam's Imagine Lab Partners with ReacHER to Achieve Outreach Goals

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Lab, Rangam's full-service internal creative services business, partnered with ReacHER Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing single women and mothers affordable urban housing and services.

Imagine Lab developed branding and outreach materials to help the ReacHER Project connect with potential donors, volunteers, and investors committed to providing women and families access to the housing and resources they need. Imagine Lab's team of neurodivergent and disabled marketing professionals developed a new logo, letterhead, and presentation templates that connect ReacHER's mission to their organization's branded materials.

"Rangam's Imagine Lab and ReacHER share the same mission to create an impact for our communities and our shared future. Rangam's SourceAbled team is really excited to partner with ReacHER to build their marketing and branding materials. We're so glad that all the creative work was done by our neurodivergent and disabled team members at Imagine Lab," said Nish Parikh, Rangam CEO and Co-founder. "We want to dispel the myth that neurodivergent people can excel only in IT roles. This partnership is a testament to the amazing creativity that neurodiversity brings to the corporate world and beyond. Rangam is looking forward to supporting ReacHER's mission in any way we can," Nish added.

The ReacHER Project emerged out of a pursuit to inspire and support the community and a desire for actions to speak louder than words. "We have seen the hardships that these families experience, and we are driven to provide access to housing and support that will help these families get back on their feet," said Cheryl Hofmeister, President of ReacHER. The next step for the ReacHER Project is securing a building to create a safe housing environment for single women and mothers in need. With new and improved outreach materials, they can represent their non-profit organization professionally and make a positive first impression.

"Your heart of giving provides HER hope and a home," she added.

To learn more about ReacHER, visit their website at https://www.reacherprojects.org/.

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to promote "Employment for Everyone," including people with disabilities, autism, and neurodivergence, in addition to service veterans. The organization delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories.

About ReacHER

ReacHER is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing single women and mothers affordable urban housing and services by addressing barriers through advocacy, education, outreach, and training. ReacHER aims to provide shelter, feed the hungry, mentor the youth, and provide healing and resources to the women, children, and at-risk youth in our community. ReacHER, with the support of donors, volunteers, and investors, is committed to providing women and families the chance to excel by providing safety and support.

