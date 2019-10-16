Range Developments Opens Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica

This is Range's second major project to be completed in the eastern Caribbean, following the successful opening of the acclaimed Park Hyatt St. Kitts in 2017. Range's latest project, the Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada, launched earlier this year with construction to commence imminently. These developments confirm Range Developments as the leading developer of citizenship-by-investment (CBI) projects in the Caribbean.

The Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica is the first major branded hotel to be completed in Dominica and will be a major boost for the economy of the island. A similar beneficial effect on the economy was felt when the Park Hyatt St. Kitts opened, and something similar is expected during construction and opening of the Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada.

"We are very comfortable with Range, we are excited that they have come to Dominica," said the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica. "Range has clearly indicated that they are here not only for the short term or medium term, but certainly for the long term. They will certainly help transform the tourism industry in Dominica."

The Cabrits Resort, set on Douglas Bay and surrounded by Dominica's stunning Cabrits National Park near Portsmouth, has 160 keys, four restaurants and bars, four swimming pools, a large fitness facility that includes a spectacular spa, and two floodlit tennis courts.

"We are very exciting to be opening the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski," said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. "Demand for this sort of investment is growing worldwide, and the benefits are clear to see for everybody. The hotel will transform the economy of Portsmouth and surrounding areas, providing jobs to hundreds of people, and bringing thousands of tourists every year to this beautiful country."

Range recently launched the Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada. This will be part of an incomparable master-planned development on one of the best locations in the Caribbean, just 15 minutes' drive from Grenada's airport. It will feature two luxury 5-star hotels, oceanfront villas, spas, retail and watersports facilities.

Investors will be eligible to apply for citizenship of Grenada, which includes an E2 visa for the United States of America. Grenada has one of the most robust citizenship-by-investment programs in the world, with a well-deserved reputation for efficiency and integrity.

La Sagesse Six Senses is scheduled to open in 2022 and will create more than 500 jobs during construction, with many more opportunities arising during operations. Six Senses has just been voted the world's best hotel brand by the readers of Travel+Leisure USA magazine for a third consecutive year.

About Range Developments

Range Developments is an international property developer focusing on high-end hotel resorts in the Caribbean that are well-designed, sustainable and desirable.

Its flagship project Park Hyatt St. Kitts opened to guests on 1 November 2017. This luxury resort has received multiple awards and has been widely recognized in the international media. CNN has singled it out as "the Best Hotel in the Caribbean" with Forbes naming it "a grand Caribbean debut that was well worth the wait". It has been included in Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 hot list "Best New Hotels in the world".

