Range Developments Welcomes Park Hyatt St Kitts Inclusion in Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 Hot List

"It's a straight shot of electric blue sea and sky," says Condé Nast Traveler about the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. "As far as first impressions go, it's pretty spectacular. Before you even check in, you'll feel instantly relaxed and in pure vacation mode. Attractive to a variety of vacationing travelers, set on quiet Banana Bay overlooking the twin sister island of Nevis, this Park Hyatt feels like every detail that went in to building it was thoughtfully cared about."

For this year's Hot List, Condé Nast Traveler's editors vetted hundreds of recently opened hotels and resorts, from West Africa to Miami, and picked the 102 best new hotels in the world.

Range Developments is the leading luxury developer of hotels in the eastern Caribbean using the citizenship-by-investment model.

"We have projects in Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, and Saint Lucia," said Mohammed Asaria, founder of Range Developments. "Every citizenship-by-investment programme is different and each one suits a different client. But there is one thing all our hotel projects share: integrity, rigour, and an attention to detail that ensures the project is completed in a timely and professional manner. That way everybody benefits, from the citizens of the countries to the investors to the holidaymakers that come and stay. We are delighted to be nominated for these awards, it shows the expertise, professionalism and hard work of all our team is being recognised."

The Park Hyatt St. Kitts opened November 1, 2017 to rave reviews from media and public. Earlier this year the Six Senses St. Kitts launched, and is due for completion in 2021. On the site of a former sugar plantation overlooking the sea and the island of Sint Eustatius, the projected 70 pool villas will enjoy an unspoiled environment with a glorious feeling of being isolated from civilization and amid nature. The Cabrits Resort Kempinski, Dominica is on track for completion in the second quarter of 2019, and has recruited a general manager for the hotel. The Black Bay Master Development in Saint Lucia will be located on the picturesque southern tip of the island, on the Caribbean southwest coast.

