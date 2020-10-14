Range Hood Market is Projected to Expand at 3.5% CAGR Through 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the range hood market which estimates the market valuation for range hood will cross US$ 9.5 billion by 2026. The market is witnessing a high growth owing to the rising food safety & hygiene concerns across the globe. The growing number of hotel & restaurant establishments in Asia Pacific and Europe is driving the range hood market. Hotel & restaurant owners are integrating kitchen hoods to adhere to restaurant hygiene and food safety guidelines issued by the local governments.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to hamper the range hood market growth in 2020. Hotels, restaurants, and cafes have temporarily shut down their operations owing to stringent lockdown regulations. Commercial buyers are postponing their purchase decisions owing to the high cost of range hoods and shortage of capital, hindering market growth. However, the market is expected to witness growth with the revival in economic conditions post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceiling mount range hood segment is witnessing a growth owing to the shifting consumer preference toward the construction of modular kitchens. Ceiling kitchen hoods are majorly designed for modular kitchens where a stove or nob are installed in the middle of the kitchen, allowing multiple people to cook together. These systems are available in a variety of shapes, colors, sizes, and materials, gaining high popularity in modern kitchen setups.

The rising consumer disposable income across China, India, Japan, and South Korea is creating a huge demand for advanced kitchen appliances. Consumers across the region are making large investments in developing modular kitchens and are adopting novel kitchen appliances to enhance home aesthetics. Furthermore, the increasing number of food service providers in Asia Pacific is driving the commercial range hood market growth.

Industry participants are primarily focusing on developing range hoods with enhanced aesthetic features to attract customers and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2019, Faber S.p.A. launched its new black stainless-steel option to its range hood product line. This aided the company to introduce decorative products to customers.

Some major findings in the range hood market report include:

Stringent regulations related to food safety and hygiene are anticipated to drive the global range hood market size. Food service industry players are increasingly adopting these appliances to comply with regulatory norms.

The demand for wall mount range hood systems is increasing significantly owing to their ability to clean lingering smell or smoke in kitchens. Additionally, these systems are available in customized shapes and sizes, creating a huge demand in commercial applications.

The residential segment will hold the largest market share in the range hood market owing to the shifting consumer preference toward modern kitchen cleaning appliances over traditional cleaning systems such as fans.

The demand for range hood systems is rising in North America owing to the implementation of government regulations on hotels & restaurant food safety and hygiene.

owing to the implementation of government regulations on hotels & restaurant food safety and hygiene. Prominent strategies adopted by range hood market players include geographic expansion to cater to unserved markets. Companies are also laying emphasis on new product launches to accelerate their business growth.

Key players operating in the range hood market include Broan, Inc., Asko Appliances, BSH Group, Elica S.p.A., CaptiveAire Systems, Faber S.p.A, Fotile Overseas Kitchen Appliance, Miele, Inc., KOBE Range Hoods, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Vent-A-Hood, Whirlpool Corporation, Viking Range, LLC, Windster Hoods, and Zephyr Ventilation.

