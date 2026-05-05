Range Logistics Partners with Highway to Strengthen Cargo Security and Combat Freight Fraud

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Range Logistics, a North American third-party-logistics (3PL) provider known for its high level of customer service and low claims-to-load ratio, is further bolstering its internal cargo security plan by partnering with Highway, the leader in Carrier Identity® and compliance solutions. This partnership will drive measurable improvements in carrier verification, onboarding speed, and fraud prevention across Range's operations.

This partnership reflects Range's commitment to best-in-class cargo security measures for their clients and will be added to an already robust and ever-changing internal cargo security plan. Range will be able to verify carrier identities with better speed and accuracy, which will reduce the potential for fraud and provide a safer environment for cargo to move.

"We're very proud of our track record and extremely low claims-to-load ratio we maintain today," said Nathan Chew, President at Range Logistics. "It requires hard work and remaining proactive for our clients and the security of their cargo. Partnering with Highway will make it more difficult for thieves to commit fraud and allow Range to stay one step ahead."

"Range Logistics has built a strong reputation by holding themselves to a high standard, and that kind of operational discipline is exactly what Highway was built for. We're proud to equip their team with Carrier Identity® solutions that protect their customers and operations." — Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer, Highway

About Range Logistics

Range Logistics ( www.rangelogistics.com ) is headquartered in St. Louis MO, and is a leader in third party logistics (3PL) and supply chain consultation. Each sales consultant is a certified supply chain professional (CSCP) through APICS International ( www.apics.org ). This combination of an educated staff and use of latest AI technology allows for a low claims-to-load ratio, while at the same time maintaining both high KPI's and high levels of customer service.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit https://highway.com

Contact:

Nathan Chew, Range Logistics

855-997-2643

[email protected]

SOURCE Range Logistics