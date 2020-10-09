Range of Software Solutions Streamlines Public Works Operations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radley Corporation, a global software solutions provider, is excited to announce additional software solutions to address the automation needs of public works agencies. The expanded solutions platform, called Storeroom+, offers a standard integration to Cityworks asset management software for utilities and local government organizations.

As public works agencies strive to move from manual data collection to more efficient processes, Radley continues to develop innovative solutions to streamline operations, including inventory control, equipment management and labor time tracking. Utilities, public works facilities and wastewater treatment plants can benefit from Radley's configurable and scalable solutions. "Radley is pleased to offer Cityworks users an expanded set of functionality to increase their Cityworks Storeroom utilization," said Radley Vice President, Kevin Cammet. "Radley's solution experts can add automation to key processes, helping to meet industry regulations, while lowering costs and increasing efficiency."

From a simple and user-friendly interface, Radley software turns tedious daily operations and error-prone, manual data entry into optimized workflows, boosting productivity and reducing labor costs. By communicating scanned data to Cityworks, Radley software validates and updates the database in real-time, streamlining Cityworks Storeroom inventory operations from receipts, movements, issues, returns, check-ins, to cycle counts. Additional platform functionality such as Lot and Serial Control, expiration date management, and finite location tracking are available in Storeroom+. This solution streamlines daily operations, consolidates tasks, and automates workflows — all within a Cityworks-centric environment.

About Radley Corporation

Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support, Radley has provided solutions for over 45 years to organizations around the world looking to improve their business logistics processes. To learn more about Radley, talk to a Product Specialist at 616-541-6010 or visit www.radley.com today.

About Cityworks

Cityworks, a Trimble Company, is the leading GIS-centric solution for public asset management and community development. Built exclusively on Esri® ArcGIS®, Cityworks is designed to help organizations manage public assets and their associated data, work activities, and business processes. Cityworks is Empowering GIS® at more than 700 organizations around the world.

CONTACT: Wendy Stanley, Marketing Director, Radley Corporation, Phone: 616-541-6009

Related Images

radley-corporation.jpg

Radley Corporation

SOURCE Radley Corporation

Related Links

https://www.radley.com

