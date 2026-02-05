Range Outdoor Living aims to elevate outdoor entertaining in 2026

The brand currently offers 11 different outdoor kitchen configurations, some of which have already received notable recognition. The Lancaster Galley Outdoor Kitchen is a Best of IBS™ Awards finalist from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders' Show® (IBS) and a Good Housekeeping 2026 Kitchen Awards winner.

"I've spent many years working in and around outdoor products, and one thing has always been clear to me: the best products are built by people who care deeply about how they'll be used. Range [Outdoor Living] was created from that belief," said Cody Fox, CEO of Backyard Discovery. "Every decision we made, from engineering and testing to design, is guided by a simple question: would we put this in our own backyard? Range is built for people who value quality, durability, and honesty. Whether you're a professional installing our products or a homeowner bringing your outdoor space to life, you can trust that we are here to support you every step of the way. If you're considering Range for your outdoor space, know that you're choosing more than a product. You're choosing a team that stands behind what it builds and the people who use it."

Range Outdoor Living products are available for purchase at rangeoutdoorliving.com. Professionals interested in offering Range Outdoor Living products to their clients can sign up for a professional account for exclusive pricing and 1:1 support at rangeoutdoorliving.com/pro.

About Range Outdoor Living

Based in Pittsburg, Kansas, Range Outdoor Living brings design, engineering, logistics, distribution, customer service, and assembly together under one roof to offer premium outdoor kitchens that leverage both high-end construction and seamless design. From the team behind Backyard Discovery, with over 50 years of outdoor entertainment expertise, Range turned its heritage of craftsmanship and ingenuity into next-generation outdoor living. By controlling the entire experience from concept to delivery, Range ensures precision, consistency, and quality from start to finish. Backyard Discovery® and Range Outdoor Living™ are registered trademarks of Leisure Time Products, LLC.

