RangeMe and Walgreens Join Forces for Trending Products, Supplier Diversity

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe, the industry standard sourcing platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, is excited to announce that Walgreens, one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, has joined the platform to more easily access new and diverse suppliers.

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers with an efficient way to discover innovative new products and manage the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe gives increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers. Cubia Carlos, VP & Global Chief Diversity Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance

RangeMe's technology allows retailers such as Walgreens to access critical information about suppliers, ranging from company background to product specs and samples. RangeMe offers a standardized way for merchants and buyers to gather from potential suppliers and create an accessible path for product review.

By joining the RangeMe platform, Walgreens merchants will be able to easily engage with a varied supplier base, while at the same time narrowing searches to include any number of criteria, helping them to find the small and diverse suppliers that are a priority for the company.

"RangeMe was created to give suppliers and retailers a better, simpler way to connect," says Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe. "As the CPG industry continues to change, we want to ensure that our retail partners have access to the essential information they need to make knowledgeable decisions about the suppliers they do business with."

"Doing business with small and diverse suppliers is a key part of our corporate social responsibility strategy," said Carlos Cubia, Vice President and Global Chief Diversity Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. "Being able to more easily access these suppliers is something that is very important to Walgreens, and we're pleased that the RangeMe platform allows us to find new ways to offer our customers great products."

"Walgreens is committed to supplier diversity, and with more than 150,000 suppliers on the RangeMe platform, we are helping them keep that commitment," Jackson says. "Supplier diversity doesn't just benefit the retailer or the supplier, it benefits the entire process as a whole. And we want to foster that development and movement, and the growth it brings."

"Walgreens has been a trusted company for more than a century," says Jackson. "And now, as one of their trusted partners, we can journey together to navigate the changing retail environment."

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of Aug. 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omni-channel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers with an efficient way to discover innovative new products and manage the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe gives increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

Contact: Dan Dyer - for RangeMe - 513-478-7818 or 219069@email4pr.com

SOURCE RangeMe

Related Links

https://www.rangeme.com/

