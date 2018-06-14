RangeMe CEO Nicky Jackson Among Progressive Grocer's 2018 Top Women in Grocery

SOLON, Ohio and SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Grocer named Nicky Jackson, founder and CEO of RangeMe, as one of the winners of its 2018 Top Women in Grocery awards for her contribution to the food retail industry via the continued growth of the RangeMe platform, and her current leadership of the company post-acquisition under ECRM.

Nicky Jackson, Founder & CEO of RangeMe

Nicky was awarded in the programs' Senior Level Executive category, and will be recognized during an awards gala in Chicago this coming November. She is also featured along with other winners in the June issue of Progressive Grocer.

"Nicky is a great example of the tremendous impact women are having in this industry," said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. "Her leadership and the success of RangeMe have directly impacted the way retailers discover products today, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

Nicky was nominated for her various achievements during the 12 months leading up to March 2018. During this time, RangeMe hit several key milestones, including growing the platform from 60,000 active suppliers from last year to its current 135,000+ active suppliers. RangeMe has continued to add retailers that are using the platform to manage all inbound product submissions, including Target, CVS, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Ulta, Sephora, Petco, Wakefern and Rite Aid.

This is the third consecutive year in which the industry has recognized Nicky for her contributions to retail. Shop.org named RangeMe as its 2016 Startup of the Year, and last year she received the Path to Purchase Institute Women of Excellence Award for the Innovation category. In addition to these awards, Nicky has a chair on NRF's Digital Council, and has spoken at several leading retail events.

"I'm truly honored to receive this award amongst other incredible women in the grocery sector," said Nicky. "It's truly an incredible time for our industry and exciting to see so many women recognized for the work they are doing to drive change and the success of the grocery sector here in the US. Diversity is the key ingredient which makes the RangeMe business and our industry so successful and I'd like to thank Progressive Grocer for recognizing this."

Nicky's accomplishments over the past year include:

The sale of RangeMe to ECRM in June 2017 .

. The launch of RangeMe Verified™, a premium service that allows retail buyers to more easily identify those products and companies that are business-ready.

The development of a Nielsen-powered sales data integration for retailers (RangeMe is a Nielsen Connected Partner)

Nicky is the third ECRM team member to receive the Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery recognition, joining previous honorees Sarah Davidson, ECRM SVP of Grocery, and Director of Marketing Rachel Shultz.

About ECRM

ECRM helps buyers and suppliers increase productivity, optimize product assortments and enhance collaboration efforts via its service offerings that include product discovery, category development and category planning. Over the past 20+ years, the company has grown to serve buyers and suppliers around the world in the following markets: grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, foodservice and pharmacy/medical markets. For more information, please visit ECRM.MarketGate.com.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers with an efficient way to discover innovative new products and manage the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe gives increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

