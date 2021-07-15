RangeMe Expands into APAC As It Broadens Product Choice 10x For Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO AND SYDNEY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest product discovery and sourcing platform, RangeMe has fully launched its global service to retailers in Australia, New Zealand, and the wider APAC region. Prior to today, retailers using RangeMe in this region were able to access 20,000 local suppliers but will now join their counterparts around the world to access over 200,000 suppliers. Buyers have already started using RangeMe at retailers including health and beauty retailer, Blooms The Chemist, Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse, and pet retailers, Pet Circle and Pet Culture, among others.

We built RangeMe to connect buyers and suppliers anywhere in the world. Our expansion in the APAC region is a natural extension of this vision. Through this expansion, we will enable buyers a wider view of the market and support them to serve the needs of their consumers. We're delighted that several retailers have joined RangeMe's family of buyers looking to expand choice on their aisles. This will be a transformative experience for their buyers." - Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe

This expansion into APAC comes hot on the heels of RangeMe's launch in the U.K. earlier this month as it scales operations worldwide. RangeMe first launched in 2013 and is used today by over 12,000 retailers in the U.S., including Walmart, Sephora, Walgreens, and Albertsons. It has quickly established itself as the industry leader for retail product discovery and sourcing by becoming the world's largest source of brands and products purchased by retail buyers.

Michael Foran, Head of Merchandise Operations at Blooms The Chemist, commented: "We have stores across Australia and with that a diverse range of customers. We challenge ourselves every day to ensure we have the most relevant products in-store to meet their needs. RangeMe will provide us the means to reach global suppliers and help us source products that resonate with our customers. Not only this but we will aim to be faster to market with the latest items through RangeMe for our customers".

RangeMe helps retailers and their buying teams scale product sourcing efforts with streamlined submissions, simplified discovery tools, and the industry standard digital sell sheet. Buyers can filter searches to find brands and products meeting exact sourcing needs, seamless connectivity and collaboration with suppliers, and offering curated collections to help identify and understand category trends and emerging brands.

"We built RangeMe to connect buyers and suppliers anywhere in the world. Our expansion in the APAC region is a natural extension of this vision. Through this expansion, we will enable buyers a wider view of the market and support them to serve the needs of their consumers. We're delighted that several retailers have joined RangeMe's family of buyers looking to expand choice on their aisles. This will be a transformative experience for their buyers," said Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe.

RangeMe also invites suppliers in the region to join the platform for a front-row audience of the biggest high street retailers globally. It is a single place to represent their brand and products to a network of thousands of retail buyers. RangeMe helps suppliers grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools and insights to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness.

RangeMe is the global online platform where retailers and suppliers can discover, connect, and grow their business. Suppliers can showcase their range, bring new products to market, increase brand visibility, and grow sales, while buyers use RangeMe to discover new products, search trends, and communicate directly with brands.

"Our mission has always been to empower retailers and suppliers to be productive and successful. The world has become a smaller place, but it remains distant for forging strong cross-border buyer and seller relationships. RangeMe will bridge this gap for buyers and sellers around the world and ensure extraordinary products hit store shelves faster than ever before," added Nicky Jackson.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers.

RangeMe Press Contacts:

U.S.

Dan Dyer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 513-478-7818



U.K.

Bilal Mahmood

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3640 7759 and +44 (0) 771 400 7257

SOURCE RangeMe

Related Links

http://www.rangeme.com/

