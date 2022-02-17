RangeMe Introduces Direct Purchasing to World's Largest Product Discovery Platform for Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest product discovery and sourcing platform, RangeMe , has today expanded its industry standard service offering by giving U.S. retail buyers the ability to now purchase products directly from suppliers. This has created the world's largest wholesale marketplace for retailers by the sheer volume of buyers and suppliers already using RangeMe for product discovery. The capability will boost regional and independent retailers who can now order the products that they source on RangeMe, helping to get them on their shelves or listed online faster.

RangeMe - the leading product discovery, sourcing and purchasing platform where retailers and suppliers discover, connect and grow their business.

An unparalleled sales and marketing channel, RangeMe is the only platform of its kind that gives suppliers the opportunity to create a B2B digital storefront and open up new direct sales channels, while also putting their products in front of buyers from the largest retailers in the world including Walmart, CVS, Albertsons, Ulta Beauty, 7-Eleven, Tesco, Coles (AU), Petco, and many more.

RangeMe CEO and Founder Nicky Jackson commented: "Introducing the direct purchasing capability represents the natural evolution of RangeMe. We've built RangeMe to be a globally accessible, user-friendly platform for retailers and their buyers as well as a channel and a tool for suppliers looking to bring innovative products to retail. This new capability will be transformational for buyers and will provide suppliers with unprecedented opportunity to grow their business. We are looking to continue rolling this out to U.S. retailers and suppliers across all major CPG categories this year."

With more than 200,000 suppliers representing nearly 1 million products across all CPG categories, RangeMe will showcase its expanded service offering at the upcoming 2022 Global Market: Spring Buying Days which brings together suppliers and retail buyers from all over the world to connect, meet virtually, and do business. As part of the showcase, RangeMe is offering select Food, Beverage, Health, and Beauty suppliers to sell their products with no commission fees and give participating retailers the best deals on amazing products.

Buyers can start experiencing direct purchasing on RangeMe today with a seamless and intuitive experience that incorporates best-in-class search along with one-button purchasing, a nifty multi-order add-to-cart feature, and easily accessible order details and history. For suppliers, it's as easy as setting up their storefront, selling products, and fulfilling orders on top of a full suite of order management tools.

"We exist to make the world's suppliers and retailers more productive and successful and with this new capability to help SMB retailers in the U.S. get products faster through a frictionless process," added Nicky Jackson. "Building on RangeMe's foundation of offering informed sourcing decisions for retailers, the checkout feature will increase product speed to market while simultaneously benefiting suppliers with a fully scaled sales channel to increase sell-through and create and nurture new retail relationships. A win-win for the industry."

About RangeMe

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover and purchase innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage and sell their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the U.S. and around the world.

