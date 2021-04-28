RangeMe Platform Powers Submissions for QVC US and HSN's The Big Find

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers, is working with QVC® US and HSN for the second year in a row to facilitate the submission process for The Big Find®, an international product search that opens on April 28, 2021.

"We are thrilled to continue our alliance with QVC and HSN as part of The Big Find®. As they continue to broaden their product discovery, we can ensure that they have the tools needed to find the best products for their audience through RangeMe." - Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe

"The Big Find is an essential piece of our product discovery efforts at QVC and HSN, as we continue our never-ending search for new brands and innovative products for our customers," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "For our third annual search, we are pleased to be working with the RangeMe team again this year to ensure we are reaching a diverse group of entrepreneurs worldwide with the hottest new ideas."

In its third year, The Big Find® is an international product search to discover entrepreneurs with the next big brand or unique product. If chosen, brands will have the opportunity to share their stories with the QVC and HSN audience, comprising millions of viewers across multiple platforms including broadcast, digital, mobile and streaming.

The application process for brands and entrepreneurs will be facilitated directly on RangeMe, supporting QVC and HSN's evaluation of the applicants during this year's selection period. The continued collaboration with RangeMe helps QVC and HSN find the most innovative new products during The Big Find®.

Submissions to The Big Find® are open from April 28 through June 8. Brands and entrepreneurs across nine categories, including apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear, beauty, home décor, home innovations, electronics, and culinary including food, are welcome to submit their applications. Select entrepreneurs and brands will be invited to pitch their products virtually to a panel of QVC and HSN judges in August.

To learn about The Big Find 2021 and to submit your products for review, please visit https://app.rangeme.com/thebigfind2021

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

