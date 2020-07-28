RangeMe Streamlines Submissions for Walmart Open Call 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart announced its 7th annual Open Call for U.S. manufactured products, and for the second year in a row, is teaming up with RangeMe to streamline submissions for the industry-leading initiative.

"We are thrilled to be working with Walmart on Open Call 2020," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder of RangeMe. "It's an outstanding opportunity to help emerging U.S. brands take the next step on their product journey from idea to shelf, which is the foundation of RangeMe. To simultaneously assist one of the world's most innovative retailers facilitate new product discovery is a win for all parties involved."

Open Call is part of Walmart's ongoing commitment to get more U.S.-manufactured products on shelf and online for consumers. The deadline to apply for Open Call 2020 is August 10. This year, product suppliers and manufacturers will submit applications for a chance to pitch their innovative products live to Walmart buyers on October 1. While in the past Open Call has brought suppliers and Walmart buyers together in person, this year's meetings will be held virtually.

"Over the past six months, companies have had to pivot into new ways of doing business, as so many have transitioned to working from home during this pandemic," says Jackson. "But product discovery continues moving forward, with the consumer packaged goods industry turning to digital platforms to help get their products in front of buyers. Online and virtual events, like this year's Open Call, are vital."

RangeMe, the industry standard online platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, will help manage the applications from U.S. manufacturers and suppliers eager for the chance to get their products into Walmart stores.

Interested product suppliers and manufacturers can submit for free here: https://www.rangeme.com/walmartopencall2020

About RangeMe

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

Media Contact:

Dan Dyer

Tier 1 Public Relations

FOR: RangeMe & ECRM

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 513-478-7818

SOURCE RangeMe

Related Links

http://www.rangeme.com

