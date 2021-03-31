RangeMe Streamlines Submissions for Walmart Open Call 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart announced its 8th annual Open Call and, for the third year in a row, is teaming up with RangeMe to streamline submissions for the industry-leading initiative to find products made, grown, or assembled in the United States.

"We are excited to continue partnering with Walmart on Open Call for the third year in a row," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. "The industry looks forward to this moment each year as a leading opportunity to shine a spotlight on emerging U.S. brands looking to take the next step on their retail journey. By assisting one of the world's most innovative retailers to facilitate new product discovery is a win for all parties involved, especially the suppliers looking to land a major retail deal."

Open Call is part of Walmart's ongoing commitment to getting more products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. on its shelves and online for consumers. The deadline to apply for Virtual Open Call 2021 is April 30. Similar to last year, product suppliers and manufacturers will submit applications for a chance to pitch their innovative products live to Walmart merchants in one-on-one virtual meetings on June 30. Selected participants will also have the opportunity to hear from Walmart Executives and participate in smaller breakout sessions to learn about valuable topics and resources.

"After last year's successful virtual event, we're excited for what's in store this year," says Jackson. "As the consumer-packaged goods industry proceeds to navigate through the pandemic, online product discovery and virtual events like Walmart's Open Call continue to be vital."

RangeMe, the product discovery and sourcing platform where product suppliers and retailers discover, connect, and grow their businesses, will help manage the applications from U.S. suppliers looking for the chance to get their products into Walmart stores.

"Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real-time," said Laura Phillips, Walmart Senior Vice President for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing, during this year's official announcement for opening of the application process.

Interested product suppliers and manufacturers can submit for free here:

https://www.rangeme.com/walmartopencall2021

