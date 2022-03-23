RangeMe Streamlines Submissions for Walmart Open Call 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart announced its 9th annual Open Call and, for the fourth year in a row, is teaming up with RangeMe to streamline submissions for the industry-leading initiative to find products made, grown, and assembled in the United States.

"We are excited to continue partnering with Walmart on Open Call for the fourth year in a row," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. "As the largest annual sourcing opportunity in the world, the industry looks forward to this moment each year to shine a spotlight on emerging U.S. brands looking to take the next step on their retail journey. By assisting one of the world's most innovative retailers to facilitate new product discovery is a win for all parties involved, especially the suppliers looking to work with such a major retailer."

Open Call is part of Walmart's ongoing commitment to getting more U.S.-manufactured products on its shelves and online for consumers. The deadline to apply for Open Call 2022 is April 8. Similar to last year, product suppliers and manufacturers will submit applications for a chance to pitch their innovative products live to Walmart buyers in one-on-one meetings on June 28-29. Selected participants will be able to choose between in-person meetings or virtual meetings via ECRM Connect . Additionally, this year, participants will also have the opportunity to hear from Walmart Executives and participate in smaller breakout sessions to learn about valuable topics and resources.

"We're hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started," said Laura Phillips, Walmart Senior Vice President for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing, during this year's official announcement for opening of the application process.

RangeMe, the product discovery and sourcing platform where product suppliers and retailers discover, connect, and grow their businesses, will help manage the applications from U.S. suppliers looking for the chance to get their products into Walmart stores.

Interested product suppliers and manufacturers can submit for free here:

https://www.rangeme.com/walmartopencall2022

About RangeMe

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

