RangeMe to Help More Suppliers Reach Tesco Shelves

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's largest grocer Tesco has partnered with the world's largest product sourcing platform RangeMe to support their product buying teams with access to the most relevant products their customers demand.

Tesco will leverage RangeMe to help their buyers scale product sourcing efforts with streamlined submissions and simplified discovery tools. Buyers can filter searches to find brands and products meeting exact sourcing needs, seamless connectivity and collaboration with suppliers, and access curated collections to help identify and understand category trends and emerging brands.

RangeMe first launched in 2014 and is used today by over 12,000 retail buyers in the UK, Benelux region, North America, and Asia Pacific. It has quickly established itself as the industry leader for retail product discovery and sourcing by becoming the world's largest source of brands and products purchased by retail buyers.

RangeMe is the global online platform where retailers and suppliers can discover, connect, and grow their business. Suppliers can showcase their range, bring new products to market, increase brand visibility, and grow sales, while retail buyers use RangeMe to discover new products, search trends, and communicate directly with brands.

This news presents suppliers around the world and especially in the UK a front-row audience with one of the biggest names in retail. RangeMe helps suppliers grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools and insights to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness.

About RangeMe

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers.

