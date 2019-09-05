Ranger Capital and IDX Insights Announce Launch of RG Liquid Alts

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Capital, in partnership with IDX Insights, announces the launch of RG Liquid Alts which is dedicated to providing sophisticated liquid alternative solutions. The first mutual fund to launch under this brand is the RG Tactical Market Neutral Fund (RFIIX) which went live on July 1st. RFIIX seeks to provide hedged exposure to various compensated equity risk factors on a global basis.

Scott Canon, President & CEO of Ranger Capital said, "We launched RG Liquid Alts to provide a cost-effective way for investors to access alternative exposures in a liquid & transparent manner. As we face a post-QE investment landscape with lower expected returns, historically low interest rates, and increased geo-political tensions, we believe hedged and alternative style exposures are going to become a more important piece of investors' portfolios in the coming years. Now is the time for a renewed focus on efficient exposure to robust investment strategies."

Ben McMillan, CIO of RG Liquid Alts said, "With the prospect of global economic and political uncertainty as well as historically low forward-looking real returns, investors are seeking strategies that can provide attractive returns - on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis – and that are uncorrelated to global equity markets. The RG Tactical Market Neutral Fund seeks to provide investors with access to attractive risk-adjusted returns by using proven, robust factor techniques in a systematic, rules-based fashion."

About IDX Insights, LLC (www.idxinsights.com)

IDX Insights is a research firm focused on developing innovative index solutions across the alternative landscape. Learn more about our unique Indexing as a Service ("IaaS") at idxinsights.com/indexing-as-a-service-IaaS. IDX Insights does not offer or provide investment advice or offer or sell any securities, commodities, or derivative instruments or products. The IDX Insights, LLC corporate name and all related logos are the exclusive intellectual property of IDX Insights, LLC.

About Ranger Capital, LLC (www.rangercapital.com)

Founded in 2001, Ranger Capital is a holdings company for affiliated investment managers offering a range of products focused on traditional and alternative investment strategies. The Firm is 100% employee owned and provides full back-office support for investment teams. Support includes operations and accounting, compliance, cybersecurity and technology, marketing, client relations and distribution.

There is no guarantee the RG Tactical Market Neutral Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Before investing you should carefully consider the RG Tactical Market Neutral Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is available in the Prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained on-line at https://www.rgalts.com/documents/, by emailing info@rgalts.com, or by calling (866) 458-4744. We encourage you to read the Prospectus carefully before you invest.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of investment capital. The Fund is a new mutual fund and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. Additional risks associated with the Fund include, but are not limited to:

Leverage Risk. The value of your investment may be more volatile if the fund borrows or uses instruments, such as derivatives, that have a leveraging effect on the Fund's portfolio; Equity Market Risk. Equity markets can be volatile and the prices of common stocks can fluctuate significantly.

Derivatives Risk. The use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

Foreign Investment Risk. Foreign investing involves risks not typically associated with U.S. investments, including adverse fluctuations in foreign currency values, adverse political, social and economic developments, less liquidity, greater volatility, less developed or less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards.

A number of other risks are associated with an investment in the Fund, including: issuer specific risks, risks associated with the Investment Manager's judgment, and risks associated with the turnover of the Fund's portfolio. Short sales by a fund theoretically involve unlimited loss potential since the market price of securities sold short may continuously increase.

The RG Tactical Market Neutral Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

