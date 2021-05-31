Ranger Factory Groundbreak Ceremony In Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, W. Va., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Scientific, the West Virginia company that will mass produce Harmonically Tuned ™ rifle ammunition in the Upper Kanawha Valley of West Virginia, today broke ground on renovation of the former Montgomery High School campus in Montgomery, West Virginia.

Ranger's new Montgomery Campus will employ approximately 150 personnel. Simultaneously, initial construction started on Ranger's 1,029–acre mountain manufacturing complex across Highway 60 from the Walmart Supercenter in Quincy, West Virginia. Combined, the facilities will eventually employ more than 400 people. Ranger Scientific initially announced their selection of the Quincy area 5 years ago.