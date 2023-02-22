Ranger Investment Management Appoints Brown McCullough as Portfolio Manager, Devin Holland as Partner

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, today announced the appointments of Brown McCullough as portfolio manager and Devin Holland as partner and senior analyst.

McCullough, who has been a partner at Ranger Investments since 2017, joined the firm in 2015. His primary research focus is on the technology sector. McCullough is now a portfolio manager for the firm's small- and micro-cap strategies, including the Ranger Small Cap Fund (RFISX) and the Ranger Micro Cap Fund (RFIMX). He is also a member of the firm's general partnership committee.

Holland joined Ranger Investments as an associate trader after graduating from Davidson College in 2015. She added research responsibilities to her role in 2020 and was named an analyst in 2021. Her primary research focus is on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples industries and she serves on the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee.

"Devin and Brown are consummate professionals and important contributors to our investment process on behalf of clients," said Conrad Doenges, chief investment officer, partner, and portfolio manager at Ranger Investments. "We congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions."

McCullough previously covered the technology, media and telecom sectors at Cortex Capital, Kleinheinz Capital Partners, EMS Capital and North Sound Capital. He served as a senior financial analyst and assistant to the CFO at Yahoo and worked at Montgomery Securities where he focused on the lodging and leisure industries.

Ranger Investments serves a global client base through separate accounts and sub-advised mandates, including RFISX and RFIMX.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that specializes in U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is an SEC-registered investment adviser, owned and controlled by employees. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and grow capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $1.75 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of Dec. 31, 2022. Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit https://www.rangerinvestments.com.

