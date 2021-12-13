Ranger Investment Management Recognized Among "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, has won a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" award from Pensions & Investments, a leading global news source for the asset management industry. The 2021 award is part of its 10th annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Pensions & Investments. This award is reflective of our team-based culture, which promotes collaboration and empowerment. Valuing experience, perspective and diversity fosters an environment that affords personal and collective growth and stability," said Conrad Doenges, chief investment officer and portfolio manager for Ranger Investments. "The entire team's dedication and hard work is focused on our mission to deliver exceptional and predictable investment results through disciplined execution of our investment process and to build meaningful long-term client relationships."

Ranger Investments is dedicated to uncovering quality, growing companies and integrates analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment process. The firm believes that the search for quality companies based on fundamental research, when combined with an analysis of ESG risks and opportunities, has the potential to create value for clients with less risk over time.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Julie Tatge, executive editor. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that offers U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is an SEC-registered investment adviser, owned and controlled by employees. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and grow capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $2.6 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of Sept. 30, 2021. The firm serves a global client base through separate accounts, sub-advised mandates, and two mutual funds—Ranger Small Cap Fund (RFISX) and the Ranger Micro Cap Fund (RFIMX). The firm is signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit: https://www.rangerinvestments.com.

