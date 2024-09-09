Ranger Investments' Devin Holland, Partner and Senior Analyst, Named a P&I Influential Women in Institutional Investing Rising Star

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), a boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, today announced that Devin Holland, senior analyst and partner, was named to Pensions & Investments' list of influential women in institutional investing in the inaugural 2024 class of Rising Stars.

P&I's 2024 list, which honors and celebrates women leaders in institutional investment management, was published today. The Rising Stars program aims to recognize and celebrate emerging talent in the institutional investing industry. Established in 1973, Pensions & Investments serves the world's largest asset owners, investment consultants, retirement plan advisers, and asset managers.

Holland joined Dallas-based Ranger Investments as an associate trader after graduating from Davidson College in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in political science. She added research responsibilities in 2020 and was named an analyst in 2021. She has since been appointed senior analyst and became a partner in the firm in 2023. Her primary research focus at Ranger Investments is on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples industries. She also serves on the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee.

"Devin's recognition as a Rising Star by Pensions & Investments is highly deserved. She has been an outstanding contributor to our investment process and to our firm," said Conrad Doenges, chief investment officer, partner, and portfolio manager at Ranger Investments.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that specializes in U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is owned and controlled by employees and is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

