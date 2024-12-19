Ranger Investments' Micro Cap Growth Strategy Again Earns PSN Top Guns 6 Star Designation

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), a boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, has been named to the PSN Top Guns List of high-performing separate accounts, managed portfolios or managed ETF strategies for the period ended Sept. 30, 2024. The recent PSN Top Guns list ranks investment strategies in six proprietary categories in more than 75 asset class universes based on continued performance over time and is a widely used resource by investors, financial advisors, and asset managers.

Dallas-based Ranger Investments' Micro Cap Growth strategy received Top Gun 6 Stars for the period ended Sept. 30, 2024 in the micro cap universe. The Ranger Micro Cap Growth strategy also generated the third-best five-year annualized returns among the 10 strategies receiving this designation through the same period. The Ranger strategy had a 14.7% annualized return for the five-year period ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Ranger Investments was also named to the PSN Top Guns lists for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

To be awarded six stars, strategies must:

have an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period,

have returns greater than the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods, and

have a standard deviation for the recent five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group.

Then, the strategies with the top 10 information ratios for the latest five-year period receive 6 Star status.

Ranger Investments' U.S. Micro Cap Growth strategy is team managed by portfolio managers Conrad Doenges, Andrew Hill, Joseph LaBate, and Brown McCullough and senior analysts Devin Holland, Kevin Zhu and Jeff Dalton. Ranger Investments launched the strategy for institutional investors on Aug. 1, 2014 and now offers it as a separate account, model portfolio, and mutual fund—the Ranger Micro Cap Institutional Fund (RFIMX). The strategy had assets of $436 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

"We're pleased that our Micro Cap Growth strategy has achieved PSN Top Guns status in each quarter this year," said Doenges, who also serves as Ranger Investments' chief investment officer. "Our team continues to find compelling long-term opportunities for investors in U.S. micro cap stocks."

The Ranger U.S. Micro Cap Growth strategy's composite annualized return was 13.6%, net of fees, since inception on Aug. 1, 2014 through Sept. 30, 2024, versus 5.3% for its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Growth Index, over the same period. The cumulative 10-year return for the strategy, net of fees, is 266.54% since inception through Sept. 30, 2024, vs 98.94% for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The annualized and cumulative 10-year returns for the strategy have also exceeded those of the large cap S&P 500 Index over the same period.

The Ranger Micro Cap Growth strategy's goal is to capture and compound returns while managing risk to preserve shareholder capital. Ranger's investment team seeks to invest in U.S. micro cap growth companies with distinctive advantages, including durable business models, sustainable growth, expanding markets, and exceptional management. The concentrated portfolio currently has approximately 34 positions.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that specializes in U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is owned and controlled by employees and is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and increase capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $1.9 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of Sept. 30, 2024. Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit https://www.rangerinvestments.com

ABOUT PSN

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 years of data including net and gross-of-fee returns. Visit PSN online to learn more.

Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The PSN awards should not be construed as a guarantee that a client will experience a certain level of results or satisfaction if they invest with us, nor should it be construed as a current or past testimonial by any of our current clients or an endorsement by any third-party. Ranger Investments did not pay a fee to participate in these awards and rankings. The PSN peer groups were created using the information collected through the PSN investment manager questionnaire and uses only gross of fee returns. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are GIPs compliant.

Media Contacts for Ranger Investments:

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

[email protected]

(+1) 847 507 2229

[email protected]

(+1) 617 312 4281

SOURCE Ranger Investments