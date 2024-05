Ranger Investments' Micro Cap Growth Strategy Earns PSN Top Guns 6 Star Designation

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, has been named to the PSN Top Guns list of high-performing separate accounts, managed portfolios or managed ETF strategies. The recent PSN Top Guns list ranks investment strategies in six proprietary categories in more than 75 asset class universes based on continued performance over time and is a widely used resource by investors, financial advisors, and asset managers.

Dallas-based Ranger Investments' Micro Cap Growth strategy received Top Gun 6 Stars for the period ended March 31, 2024. The Ranger Micro Cap Growth strategy also generated the best five-year annualized returns among the 10 strategies receiving this designation.

To be awarded six stars, strategies must:

have an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period

have returns greater than the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods

have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group

Then, the strategies with the top 10 information ratios for the latest five-year period receive 6 Star status.

Ranger Investments' U.S. Micro Cap Growth strategy is team managed by portfolio managers Conrad Doenges, Andrew Hill, Joseph LaBate, and Brown McCullough and includes senior analysts Devin Holland and Kevin Zhu, and Jeff Dalton, manager of sustainable investing and risk analysis. Ranger Investments launched the strategy for institutional investors on Aug. 1, 2014 and now offers it as a separate account, model portfolio, and mutual fund—the Ranger Micro Cap Institutional Fund (RFIMX).

"We're delighted that our Micro Cap Growth strategy has been recognized with PSN Top Guns status," said Doenges, who also serves as Ranger Investments' chief investment officer. "As we approach the 10-year anniversary of this strategy, our portfolio continues to generate superior returns for clients in its asset class, providing just one example for investors that there are attractive opportunities in the U.S. stock market beyond mega cap stocks."

The Micro Cap Growth strategy's goal is to capture and compound returns while managing risk to preserve shareholder capital. Ranger's investment team seeks to invest in U.S. micro cap growth companies with distinctive advantages, including durable business models, sustainable growth, expanding markets, and exceptional management. The concentrated portfolio currently has approximately 35 positions.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that specializes in U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is owned and controlled by employees and is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and increase capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises approximately $1.9 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of March 31, 2024. Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit https://www.rangerinvestments.com

ABOUT PSN

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 years of data including net and gross-of-fee returns. Visit PSN online to learn more.

Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The PSN awards should not be construed as a guarantee that a client will experience a certain level of results or satisfaction if they invest with us, nor should it be construed as a current or past testimonial by any of our current clients or an endorsement by any third-party. Ranger Investments did not pay a fee to participate in these awards and rankings. The PSN peer groups were created using the information collected through the PSN investment manager questionnaire and uses only gross of fee returns. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are GIPS compliant.

Media Contacts for Ranger Investments:

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

[email protected]

(+1) 847 507 2229

[email protected]

(+1) 617 312 4281

SOURCE Ranger Investments