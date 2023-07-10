Ranger Micro Cap Institutional Fund Marks Five-Year Anniversary with Top Decile Performance, Highest Morningstar Rating™ for Funds

DALLAS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, today announced that the Ranger Micro Cap Institutional fund (RFIMX) has marked its five-year anniversary, achieving top decile returns over one, three and five years, according to data from Morningstar Inc., a leading provider of independent research.

Launched June 6, 2018, RFIMX has an overall Morningstar Rating™ for funds of 5 stars, given to the top 10% of funds in its category based on risk-adjusted returns. Performance, ratings and rankings for RFIMX are as of June 30, 2023:

Time period Overall 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years RFIMX

24.68 % 20.95 % 12.39 % Category

15.18 % 7.47 % 6.69 % Index

18.31 % 7.33 % 4.68 %









Percentile rank

5 3 5 # of peer funds

588 559 525 Morningstar

Rating 5-stars







Category: Small Growth funds

Index: Morningstar U.S. Small Cap Broad Growth Extended Index

Time periods greater than 1 year are annualized

Source: Morningstar, Inc.

Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Fund's gross expense ratio is 1.88%. For performance current to the most recent month-end, please call 1-866-458-4774.

RFIMX is team managed by portfolio managers Conrad Doenges, Andrew Hill, Joseph LaBate, and Brown McCullough. In addition to the mutual fund, the team at Dallas-based Ranger Investments has been managing the same micro cap strategy for institutional investors since August 2014.

"We're delighted to celebrate the strong five-year track record of our micro cap fund. Our team continues to find compelling ideas in U.S. micro- and small-cap growth stocks," said Doenges, who also serves as Ranger Investments' chief investment officer.

The fund's goal is to capture and compound returns while managing risk to preserve shareholder capital. RFIMX seeks to invest in U.S. micro cap growth companies with distinctive advantages, including durable business models, sustainable growth, expanding markets, and exceptional management. The fund holds a concentrated portfolio, currently with 39 positions. In March 2023, Ranger Investments was selected by Orienta Capital, a Spanish wealth advisory firm, to manage a micro-cap growth portfolio for its new Acimut North American Managers FI Fund.

Investors should consider investment objectives, risks, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information about all of the Ranger Funds are contained in the applicable Prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 1-866-458-4744. The Ranger Funds are distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Registration with the SEC does not imply that the SEC or any other regulatory agency has sponsored, recommended, or approved the firm nor does it imply a certain level of skill or training.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that specializes in U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is owned and controlled by employees and is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and increase capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $2 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of June 30, 2023. Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit https://www.rangerinvestments.com

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating," is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5%receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. To learn more about the Morningstar Rating, please visit www.morningstar.com. ©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

