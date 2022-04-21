Ranger Ready Introduces Repellent Refill Pouches for Earth Day

"Ranger Ready's mission is to prevent everyone from being bitten by bugs while being earth-friendly at the same time," said Chris L. Fuentes, founder and CEO of Ranger Ready Repellents. "By using 360-degree pump sprays, we eliminate the need for isobutane propellants in aluminum cans that end up in landfills. Each Ranger Ready Refills™ pouch prevents putting up to six cans in the garbage and that is what our customers demanded."

In addition to the refillable pouch launch, Ranger Ready proudly announces its Earth Day Volunteers Program, whereby the company donates repellents to protect volunteers working with non-profit organizations to clean up our communities, parks and natural environments. In 2022, the company donated repellent to over thirty organizations including the 1,200 Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance volunteers in Appleton, WI. Interested groups may request repellent donations for volunteer clean-up effort via email at: [email protected].

Ranger Ready Refills™ 24 oz / 710 ml stand-up pouches with easy pour spout are offered in singles (MSRP $45.00), two-packs (MSRP $80.00), and complete Ranger Ready Refill Kits featuring one refillable pouch along with one 8 oz / 235 ml bottle of Picaridin 20% body-worn repellent (MSRP $60.00).

Ranger Ready Refills™ are available exclusively at www.rangerready.com where the company is giving away a free Ranger Ready Refills™ pouch with each order over $100.00 through April 30.

For more information, please visit www.rangerready.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About Ranger Ready

Founded in 2017, Ranger Ready Inc. is a pioneering manufacturer of premium, body and clothing-worn repellents that work great and smell amazing. The company is dedicated to stemming the alarming increase of dangerous vector-borne diseases in the U.S. by encouraging the proper use of safe and effective repellents. Ranger Ready products are proudly made in the U.S., using local family-owned businesses and 100% recyclable packaging. For more information, please visit www.rangerready.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

SOURCE Ranger Ready Repellents