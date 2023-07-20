Ranger Small Cap Growth Strategy Marks 20-Year Anniversary with Index-Beating Performance

News provided by

Ranger Investments

20 Jul, 2023, 09:25 ET

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, is marking the 20-year anniversary of its flagship small cap growth strategy, which has outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, over three, five, and 10 years, and since inception, net of fees.

Launched July 1, 2003, the Ranger small cap growth strategy has $1.6 billion in total assets. Investors include institutions and individuals in the U.S. and Europe, including corporate and public plans, endowments, and sub-advised mutual fund and collective investment trust (CIT) mandates. The average client tenure for the strategy is 10 years.

The Ranger small cap growth strategy is team managed by portfolio managers Conrad Doenges, Andrew Hill, Joseph LaBate, and Brown McCullough, as well as senior analysts Devin Holland and Kevin Zhu, and Jeff Dalton, Ranger's manager of sustainable investing and risk analysis. Dallas-based Ranger Investments offers the strategy as a separate account, limited partnership, CIT, model portfolio, and as a mutual fund – the Ranger Small Cap Institutional Fund (RFISX).

"We are grateful to our loyal and growing client base and pleased that our flagship strategy has generated superior performance for our investors over multiple time periods," said Doenges, who also serves as Ranger Investments' chief investment officer. "Our unwavering goal is to build concentrated, high conviction portfolios consisting of companies with durable business models, sustainable growth, expanding market opportunities, and exceptional management."

The Ranger Micro Cap Institutional Fund (RFIMX) recently marked its fifth anniversary with top-decile performance. 

Past performance is not indicative of future returns.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that specializes in U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is owned and controlled by employees and is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and increase capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $2.1 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of June 30, 2023. Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit https://www.rangerinvestments.com.

Media Contacts:
Newton Park PR, LLC
Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg
[email protected]
(+1) 847 507 2229
[email protected]
(+1) 617 312 4281

SOURCE Ranger Investments

